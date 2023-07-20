scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Infosys stock tanks over 1% today ahead of Q1 earnings; IT major may post low single-digit sequential growth

Infosys shares price gained today. Analysts expect IT maor to post low single-digit sequential growth in revenue in INR terms and mid-teens growth in profitability.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Infosys share price today
Infosys shares have surged nearly 12% in the last one month and have fallen 4% in the past one year.

Infosys share price tanked 1.3% to Rs 1455.55 ahead of the first quarter results announcement. Analysts expect Infosys to post low single-digit sequential growth in revenue in INR terms and mid-teens growth in profitability. They further expect the IT major to report soft 0.8% on-quarter growth in CC terms Q1FY24E. Infosys stock has gained nearly 12% in the last one month and has fallen 4% in the past one year.

Also Read

“We expect Infosys to post low single-digit sequential growth in revenue in INR terms and mid-teens growth in profitability. However, operating margins are likely to be under pressure owing to soft top-line growth and the impact of wage hikes. We would closely watch FY24 guidance for any signs of moderation, though the balance seems finely hung against the backdrop of deal cancellations and the recent new deal wins,” said Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox.

Also Read

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect Infosys to report soft 0.8% on-quarter growth in CC terms Q1FY24E. With a 20bps cross-currency tailwind, this would imply muted 3.5% on-year growth in US$ terms. The brokerage believes Infosys could narrow its revenue growth guidance to 4-6% in CC terms for FY24 from 4-7% and expect 5.1% CC growth in FY24E with an EBIT margin of 21%. “With the stock currently trading at 18.4X FY25E (same as last 15-yr avg), we see attractive risk-reward for INFY with the expectation of 12.8%/12.4% CC revenue growth in FY25E/26E given its superior digital capabilities, strong partner ecosystem and management execution. Our 12-month target price of Rs1,613 implies 24% potential upside and we reiterate our BUY rating on Infosys,” said ICICI Securities in a report published on June 29.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 10:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS