Share market LIVE updates: Sensex off day’s high, Nifty tests 10,700; Bharti Airtel down 3%; RBI meet in focus

Share market LIVE today: The BSE Sensex trimmed some gains in the first half an hour of trade today on heavy selling pressure in blue-chip stocks like Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Ports and Axis Bank, among others. The NSE Nifty, too, pared some gains and slipped below the 10,700-mark. Shares of Yes Bank rose over 7% in early trade, while Jet Airways shares cracked 12%.
Today, the crucial board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India will be in focus, where contentious issues like relaxing norms for PSU banks under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) and transfer of RBI’s reserves are likely to be discussed. Dr Reddy’s Lab, Yes Bank, Jet Airways, JSW Steel are among top stocks to track today.
In the global markets, Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Monday amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the Federal Reserve’s new-found concern on the global economy undermined the dollar, said a Reuters report. Oil prices rose by around one percent as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end.
Shares of Bharti Airtel fell over 4% to an intra-day low of Rs 319.25 per share on the BSE in early trade today. Vodafone Idea on Friday clarified that a news report on Bharti Infratel buying fibre assets of the company is "factually incorrect". Vodafone Idea shares were trading lower by 3.38% at Rs 41.45 per share on the BSE.
The Nifty PSU bank index traded in the red, with major PSU banks shares trading under pressure. SBI shares fell over 1% intra-day trade today.
The BSE Sensex, which rose over 200 points in opening trade, trimmed some gains in the first half an hour today and traded 78.05 points or 0.22% higher at 35,535.21 points. The NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,700-level. Heavy selling pressure in blue-chip stocks like Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Ports and Axis Bank, among other stocks, pared some gains of the headline indices.
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in early trade Monday at the interbank foreign exchange, halting its four-day winning streak, ahead of RBI's board meet. Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, PTI reported citing dealers. However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet.
Yes Bank shares surged nearly 7% to a high of Rs 204.50 per share on the BSE today after reports said the search committee has shortlisted multiple names to succeed Rana Kapoor. A search panel entrusted with finding Rana Kapoor's successor to lead Yes Bank has shortlisted multiple names, including those serving a foreign as well as domestic lenders, PTI reported on Friday citing people in the know of the matter. Veteran banker OP Bhat, who was a past chairman of State Bank and one of the two independent members of the search and selection committee, had resigned last week over potential conflicts of interest.
Jet Airways shares cracked over 12% to a low of Rs 303.25 per share on the BSE in early morning trade today after Tata Sons on Friday said no concrete "proposal" has been made by the group so far in acquiring the beleaguered airline. However, the Tata Group confirmed its interest in Jet Airways. The Tatas, which already run two carriers-- the full-service Vistara in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and AirAsia India in a similar arrangement with Malaysian carrier Air Asia--have widely speculated to be planning to acquire Naresh Goyal-controlled airline with it's the Singaporean partner, said a PTI report.
The NSE Nifty opened on a strong note today. The index reclaimed the 10,700-mark, scaling an intra-day high of 10,732.25 points. Check out the most traded stocks by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade today.
The BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in opening trade today, while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark. Shares of Yes Bank rose over 4% in early trade. Jet Airways shares cracked 12% in trade today after Tata Sons on Friday said no concrete "proposal" has been made by the group so far in acquiring the beleaguered airline.
Oil prices rose on Monday as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards the end of the year. Despite that, market sentiment remains weak on signs of a demand slowdown amid deep trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China. Front-month Brent crude oil futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $67.29 per barrel at 0045 GMT, up 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 61 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $57.07 per barrel.
Also read: Crude oil prices rise on expected OPEC cut, but markets remain wary
Asian markets mostly rose Monday but investors were keeping a close eye on the China-US trade row after Donald Trump’s optimistic comments on a possible deal were offset by a war of words between his vice president and Xi Jinping. The mood across the region was a little calmer at the start of the week, providing some much-needed support after the volatility of seven days ago, with oil stabilising and the Federal Reserve tempering fears about its plans for interest rate hikes. US markets provided a positive lead after Trump said Friday that Beijing had made overtures toward resolving their trade war, meaning he might hold off imposing another round of tariffs.
Read here: Most Asian markets rise as investors weigh China-US trade row
The BSE traded 212.77 points or 0.60% higher at 35,669.93 points during the pre-open session on Monday. The NSE Nifty traded above 10,700-mark. The rupee opened on a flat note at 71.9312 vs the US dollar against its previous close at 71.9250 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
US stocks fell this week as heavily weighted technology and Internet shares continued to perform poorly. Amazon.com shares entered a bear market on Monday, down over 20% from the all-time high they established in late August.
Apple, which accounts for 12% of the Nasdaq Composite and 5% of the Dow Jones had its worst week in seven months on concerns about disappointing iPhone sales and slower growth.
Crucial RBI board meeting is scheduled today where contentious issues like relaxing norms for PSU banks in PCA and transfer of RBI’s reserves will discussed. Government wants to ease liquidity in the system to be able to meet adequate loan demand to bolster growth and encourage job creation. There are hopes that both find a middle ground and resolves the issues amicably.
Banking sector will continue to hog limelight this holiday-shortened week. Nifty will attempt to take out 10800 barrier on the higher side while support for the index comes in at 10400 level.
-- HDFC Securities