Share market LIVE updates: Sensex off day’s high, Nifty tests 10,700; Bharti Airtel down 3%; RBI meet in focus

Share market LIVE: Track Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates here

Share market LIVE today: The BSE Sensex trimmed some gains in the first half an hour of trade today on heavy selling pressure in blue-chip stocks like Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Ports and Axis Bank, among others. The NSE Nifty, too, pared some gains and slipped below the 10,700-mark. Shares of Yes Bank rose over 7% in early trade, while Jet Airways shares cracked 12%.

Today, the crucial board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India will be in focus, where contentious issues like relaxing norms for PSU banks under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) and transfer of RBI’s reserves are likely to be discussed. Dr Reddy’s Lab, Yes Bank, Jet Airways, JSW Steel are among top stocks to track today.

In the global markets, Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Monday amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the Federal Reserve’s new-found concern on the global economy undermined the dollar, said a Reuters report. Oil prices rose by around one percent as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end.