The share price of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is in focus this week as the company gears up to announce its Q4FY26 results on Friday.

With expectations ranging from dividend announcements to updates on growth businesses, the upcoming board meeting has become a key trigger for investors tracking the stock.

Let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to watch ahead of the result –

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2026 date and time

The company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on Friday, April 24, 2026, “to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.”

While the exact timing of the results has not been disclosed, past trends suggest that the announcement could come after market hours, likely in the evening.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2026: Dividend in focus

In the upcoming Reliance Industries Q4 result, apart from the earning numbers, another key factor investors will be watching closely is the possibility of a dividend announcement.

According to the regulatory filing, the company indicated that the board may also consider recommending a dividend for FY26.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2026: Dividend track record

Looking at the past dividend history, for FY25, the company had declared a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share. The previous payouts stood at Rs 10 in FY24 and Rs 9 in FY23.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2026: Q4FY26 timing and expectations

The company however has not mentioned or specified the timing of its results. Meanwhile, its past earning release timings indicate a pattern of evening announcements.

Investors will be watching not just the headline numbers. Apart from this, commentary around key business segments such as energy, telecom, and retail, which continue to drive overall performance.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2026: Analyst interaction to follow results

Following the board meeting, the company will host an analyst meeting. In this, the company will discuss its financial performance for the quarter and the full year.

Jio IPO buzz keeps interest alive

Apart from the earning numbers, another factor adding to the buzz around the stock is speculation about a potential initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms.

Investors will also keep track of any development related to the Reliance Jio IPO.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the company may consider filing draft papers for the IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as early as May 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation from the company so far.

Financialexpress.com could not verify this development independently.

The report also suggested that earlier timelines may have been pushed due to market volatility linked to geopolitical developments. If the listing does go ahead, it could potentially be among the largest IPOs in India and the first major public offering from a Reliance group unit in nearly two decades.

Reliance Industries share performance

Over the past five trading sessions, shares of Reliance Industries have gained around 2%.

The stock declined about 3% over the past month. Over six months, it has slipped around 6%, while on a one-year basis, it has managed to post a modest gain of about 5%.

So far in 2026, the stock has seen a negative return of around 13%.