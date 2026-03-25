The Indian stock markets will take a break on Thursday, March 26, as the exchanges will remain shut for Ram Navami. Trading on NSE and BSE will be suspended on Thursday and will resume on Friday, March 27.

Along with equity, the currency derivatives market will also suspend trading on Thursday.

Banks across various cities of the country will shut for the same reason.

MCX observes partial closure

However, Multi Commodity Exchange will only observe partial closure and will remain closed for its morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST). The exchange will resume trading for its evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM IST) to follow the movements in global markets.

What is Ram Navami?

Ram Navami is an important Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. It usually falls on the ninth day of the lunar month of Chaitra. The festival is celebrated with great devotion throughout the country, as people from different backgrounds join in the devotion and festivities.

Stock market holiday list: March

While the month of March nears its end, the stock market will observe one more holiday this month. Domestic indices will remain shut on March 31 on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

This marks a total of three holidays for the equity markets in March. This also includes March 3 holiday forHoli.

Market holiday list: April

The Indian equity markets will be closed for 2 days in April 2026. On April 3, 2026, NSE and BSE will remain closed for the occasion of Good Friday, followed by another closure on April 14 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

For the month of May, markets will observe two holidays as well: first on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and second on May 28 for the festival of Bakri Eid.

Banks shut on March 26

Not just the equity markets, financial institutions across various cities of the country will also remain closed on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, in some states the festival will be celebrated on March 27, and so the bank closure would be in accordance with the RBI calendar.

Readers are advised to check the official website of RBI for detailed information on city-wise bank closures