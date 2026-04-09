Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric Mobility share price saw a sharp spike for the second straight session, extending gains for a second straight day.

In the intraday trading, the share price of Ola zoomed over 16%, building on the previous session’s 5% rise.

The share price has jumped over 20% in just two days. The stock has reclaimed the Rs 30 mark after nearly two months.

Ola up 16% in a falling market

What makes this move more noticeable is the timing. Today, the benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty were under pressure, slipping over 1% amid global uncertainty linked to tension between the US and Iran.

Yet, Ola Electric has bucked the trend.

Let’s take a look at the key factors supporting the sharp rally in this stock –

Ola Electric Mobility: Battery breakthrough sparks new interest

The major trigger for the rally appears to be a key technology update from the company.

Earlier this week, Ola Electric announced that its in-house Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell is now ready.

This development is part of its broader effort to build its own battery ecosystem rather than rely on external suppliers.

Through an exchange filing on April 7, the company said its new “46100 format” LFP cell is larger than its existing 4680 Bharat Cell and is designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Furthermore, the company in the regulatory filing added that it is also planning to start using this new battery in its products as early as next quarter.

“Developed as part of Ola’s vertically integrated battery innovation efforts, the new 46100 format LFP cell is bigger than the current NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and represents a stepchange in scale, cost efficiency, and applicability across both mobility and energy storage solutions, and will begin entering Ola’s products starting next quarter,” the company said in the regulatory filling.

Ola Electric Mobility: Building the battery backbone

Alongside the new cell technology, the company also highlighted progress on its manufacturing side.

Ola Electric said its Gigafactory currently operates at 2.5 GWh capacity and is being scaled up to 6 GWh. It also noted that vehicles powered by its earlier 4680 cells are already running on Indian roads.

Ola Electric spokesperson in the filing noted, “The readiness of our LFP 46100 cell is a pivotal moment in our journey to build India’s most advanced EV and energy ecosystem. Along with the strong progress at our Gigafactory and proven performance of our 4680 cells on the road, this milestone reflects our deep commitment to innovation, scale, and self-reliance.”

Ola Electric Mobility: Cost, adoption, and scale

At a broader level, the focus remains on making electric vehicles more accessible.

Ola Electric said it is working on multiple fronts, from pricing strategies to service support to reduce entry barriers for customers.

This includes passing on government incentives and offering programs aimed at improving ownership experience.

Ola Electric Mobility share performance

The share price of Ola Electric Mobility, however is still down over 50% from its 52-week high of Rs 71.24. It had touched this level in September 2025.

The stock had fallen to a low of Rs 21.21 in March 2026 before this recent upswing.

On a one-year basis, it remains down around 34%. So far in 2026, it declined 6%.