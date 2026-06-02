Nuvama bets on this railway stock: Sees 36% upside as Vande Bharat, Metro projects gather pace
Nuvama remains bullish on Titagarh Rail Systems despite weak Q4 earnings. The brokerage sees 36% upside potential, backed by Vande Bharat train production, metro rail projects, a Rs 14,200-crore order book, and future railway wagon tenders.
Railway sector stock Titagarh Rail Systems is in focus after its March quarter earnings. While the company faced pressure from a shrinking wagon order pipeline, growth in its passenger rail business continued to gather momentum.
Despite lowering its earnings estimates for the next two financial years, the brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and revised its target price to Rs 1,089. This indicates an upside potential of nearly 36% from the current market price.
According to the brokerage report, near-term challenges in wagon ordering may continue, but several large railway and metro projects could support the company’s long-term growth trajectory.
Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the brokerage house is bullish on this stock and the rationale behind it –
Why is the market focusing on wagon orders?
One of the biggest concerns highlighted by Nuvama is the slowdown in wagon-related business.
Titagarh Rail Systems reported a 14% year-on-year decline in revenue and a 53% drop in profit after tax during the March quarter.
As per Nuvama report, a declining wagon order book significantly affected production volumes and revenue generation.
Wagon production stood at around 1,700 units during the quarter, compared to 2,455 units in the same period last year.
A significant portion of these orders is linked to passenger rail projects, while the remaining orders are spread across freight wagons, shipbuilding and defence-related businesses.
Vande Bharat and metro projects could become key triggers
Nuvama highlighted multiple projects that could support execution growth over the next few years.
According to management commentary cited in the report, production of Vande Bharat trains has already commenced. The company expects to deliver the prototype during FY27.
The brokerage also noted that work on metro rail projects in Gujarat and Bengaluru is progressing steadily.
According to the report, “The company has also commenced production of Vande Bharat (VB) trains and expects to deliver the prototype by Q3FY27/Q4FY27E.”
In addition, deliveries for Mumbai Metro coaches are expected to begin during FY27, while Pune Metro orders are also likely to contribute.
What investors need to watch
Although Nuvama reduced its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 14% and 3%, respectively, it continues to believe the company’s long-term opportunity remains intact.
According to the brokerage report, “The timing/quantum of likely wagon tender from Indian Railways would be a significant trigger for the stock.”
Disclaimer: Investment views, ratings, and price targets mentioned in this report are those of the domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities and do not reflect the official stance or endorsement of this publication. Readers are reminded that equity investments are subject to market risks, and market-linked analysis or target prices should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy. Please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial consultant before making any personal investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.