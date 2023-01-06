scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Markets Wrap – Fri, 6 Jan ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended in red while other Asian markets concluded mostly in green with Japan’s Nikkei rising over 150 points.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Markets Wrap – Fri, 6 Jan ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates
On Friday, BSE Sensex fell 452.90 points settling at 59,900.37 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 0.74% to 17,859.45.

Domestic equity indices concluded Friday’s session in the red territory with Sensex settling below 60,000 and Nifty below 17,900. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.07%), Reliance (up 1.01%), Nestle India (up 0.57%), ITC (up 0.40%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.23%) while TCS (down 3.03%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.76%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.47%) and Bajaj Finance (down 1.88%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 452.90 points or 0.75%, settling at 59,900.37 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 132.70 points or 0.74% to 17,859.45. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell 2% and Nifty Bank dropped 0.99%.

Made with Flourish

Also Read

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the green, rising 2.42 points or 0.08% to 3,157.64 on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 60.53 points or 0.29% to 20,991.64. Nikkei 225 of Japan advanced 153.05 points or 0.59% to 25,973.85. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index climbed 57.75 points or 0.53% to 10,924.94. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 25.32 points or 1.12% to 2,289.97.

Also Read

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,649.62, up 16.17 points or 0.21% at 03:30 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 0.88 points or 0.07% at 1,276.61. France’s CAC was trading 7.59 points or 0.11% higher at 6,769.09. Germany’s DAX was down 24.33 points or 0.17% at 14,411.98.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 339.69 points or 1.02% to 32,930.08 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 153.25 points or 1.47% to 10,305.24 and the S&P 500 declined 44.87 points or 1.16% to end at 3,808.10.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.21% to 82.72 against the US dollar at 3:40 PM (IST).

Made with Flourish

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55325.00 up 35 points or 0.06% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 343 points or 0.50% at 68421.00 at 3:45 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.69% at $79.15 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.58% higher at $79.15 at 3:45 PM (IST).

Also Read

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:45 PM (IST) was trading at $16,786.28, down by 0.21% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $323,276,770,751. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,248.22, down by 0.13% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $152,745,154,577.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 03:59:19 pm