Powerica’s IPO worth Rs 1,100 crore is expected to finalise its share allotment on March 30. So in case you bid for this issue which opened on March 24 and closed on March 27, better check your allotment status as the issue is likely to be listed on April 2.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 375 to Rs 395.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘POWERICA’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘POWERICA’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Powerica’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The Powerica IPO saw a modest investor interest as by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 1.45 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.5 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.44 times

Retail Investors: 0.45 times

Employees: 1.23 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium Powerica’s IPO is currently around Rs 4.5, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 399.5. This translates to a potential gain of around over 1% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

IPO details

The public issue of Powerica was open for subscription from March 24 to March 27, with the company aiming to raise Rs 1,100 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 375 and Rs 395 per share.

The book running lead managers for the IPO are ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management. The registrar to the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited. The shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on April 2.