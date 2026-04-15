If you have placed a bid for the Om Power Transmission IPO, which opened on April 9, and closed on April 13, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on April 15, while the listing is scheduled for April 17.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 166 to Rs 175.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Om Power’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Om Power’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Om Power Transmission’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

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Subscription snapshot

Om Power IPO saw a healthy response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 3.33 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.65 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 7.06 times

Retail Investors: 1.54 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium (GMP) for Om Power IPO was last quoted at Rs 4.5, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 179.5. This translates to a potential gain of more than 2% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and the actual listing price can vary significantly.

IPO details

The public issue of Om Power Transmission was open for subscription from April 9 to April 13, with the company aiming to raise Rs 150 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 166 and Rs 175 per share.

The issue is being managed by Beeline Capital Advisors, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on April 17.