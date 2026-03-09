Sedemac Mechatronics IPO Allotment Status: If you have placed a bid for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics, which opened on March 04 and closed on March 06, your wait is over. The allotment of shares will be finalised today, March 09, while the listing is scheduled for March 11. The issue price for the IPO was set at Rs 1,352 per equity share.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose SEDEMAC Mechatronics.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Link Intime).

Select ‘SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO saw a strong response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 2.68 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 8.46 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.77 times

Retail Investors: 0.20 times

Employees section: 2.95 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium (GMP) for SEDEMAC Mechatronics is currently around 2.22%, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 1,382. This translates to a potential gain of around Rs 330 on a single lot. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

IPO details

The issue is being managed by ICICI Securities, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Link Intime) is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on March 11.