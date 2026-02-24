Can a modest grey market premium and steady expansion plans generate meaningful listing gains? As the initial public offering of Gaudium IVF and Women Health closes for subscription today (February 24), the focus now shifts from bidding to allotment, listing expectations and the company’s expansion plans. It has been subscribed 4.07 times so far.

The public issue, which opened on February 20, is scheduled to close on February 24. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on February 25, while the stock is expected to make its market debut on February 27 on both the BSE and the NSE.

For investors who have already applied, the next few days will be about checking allotment status and assessing listing-day prospects.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Grey market premium trend

The GMP for Gaudium IVF as of the latest available data, has slipped to around Rs 5. This suggests that in the unofficial market, the shares are trading just Rs 5 above the issue price. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 84 which is 6% above the issues upper price band.

But investors must understand that the GMP is not an official measure and can change quickly. Sometimes the listing price can be significantly different.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Pricing, issue size and fund utilisation

The IPO has been priced in the band of Rs 75-79 per share, with a lot size of 189 shares. At the upper end of the band, the company aims to raise about Rs 165 crore.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating Rs 75 crore.

The funds raised through the fresh issue are planned to be used mainly for expansion. The company intends to set up new IVF centres, repay or prepay certain borrowings and meet general corporate expenses.

Apart from this, a part of the funds will also support growth initiatives. This includes investment in its wholly owned subsidiary and the launch of new FMCG products.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Business model and promoter holding

The company founded in 2009 by Dr Manika Khanna has built a network of more than 30 centres across India, including hub and spoke facilities.

Furthermore, the company focuses on fertility and women’s healthcare services, a segment that has seen steady demand due to lifestyle changes and rising awareness.

Before the IPO, promoter Dr Manika Khanna holds over 99% stake in the company. Post issue, her holding is expected to reduce to around 70.73%.

The issue is being managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors as the book-running lead manager. Meanwhile, Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Gaudium IVF IPO: What to watch after bidding closes

Once the bidding window shuts, attention will shift to subscription numbers across retail, non-institutional and qualified institutional buyer (QIB) categories.

Checking allotment status will be the immediate next step for applicants. After that, the listing price on February 27 will indicate how the market values the company relative to its issue price.

Gaudium IVF IPO: How to check the allotment status

Investors can check their allotment status online through the NSE, BSE and the registrar Bigshare Services.

Through NSE

First, visit the official NSE IPO allotment page and select the option for “Equity & SME IPO bid details.”

Then choose Gaudium IVF and Women Health under the symbol “GAUDIUMIVF.”

After that, enter your details such as PAN number and application number.

Once you submit the information, the system will display whether shares have been allotted to you.

Through Bigshare Services

The registrar for this IPO is Bigshare Services. To check through the registrar’s portal, go to the IPO allotment section on Bigshare’s official website.

Select Gaudium IVF and Women Health from the list of available IPOs. You can then enter either your application number, PAN, or beneficiary ID.

After clicking on the search option, your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.