Hindustan Unilever, HDFC AMC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints among stocks that go ex-dividend soon; check full list

Dalal Street remained range-bound and marred by volatility as headline indices and broader markets remain engaged in a tug of war between bulls and bears. S&P BSE Sensex opened lower today before turning positive, NSE Nifty 50 index is holding above the 16,400 zone — which chartists see as a support for the index. Some analysts believe it might be wise to go stock specific at this juncture as stock markets witness multiple headwinds. Buying dividend stocks too might be a strategy investors might look at. Marquee names such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Tata Steel, and HDFC AMC are some stocks that will go ex-dividend soon.

Power Finance Corporation will go ex-dividend tomorrow. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. The record date for the same is June 10.

Asian Paints shares will also begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow. Asian Paints has announced a final dividend of Rs 15.5 per share.

Volta’s shareholders will get a final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share. The stock will start trading ex-dividend on June 9, tomorrow.

Tata Consumer is another stock that will begin trading ex-dividend from June 9. Shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

HDFC AMC shareholders will get a final dividend of Rs 42 per share. Stocks will begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow.

Later this week, shares of CEAT will trade ex-dividend on June 10. Shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is set as June 13.

Next week, Indian Bank shares will trade ex-dividend on June 14. Shareholders of the lender are to get a dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Havells is another stock that will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Hindustan Unilever shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 19 per share. The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15.

Tata Steel has announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share. Stock will trade ex-dividend from June 15.

Other marquee names that will begin trading ex-dividend in the coming days include Apollo Tyres, Tata Elxsi, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Tata Power, and Tata Chemicals, among others.