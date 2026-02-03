Gold and silver prices on the MCX were sharply higher in the latest session. Gold Futures jumped3.77% intra-day, while Silver Futures were up 6.80%. The strength in the commodity complex carried straight through to the exchange‑traded funds tracking those metals.

Across gold ETFs, NAVs showed gains that were generally in line with the stronger MCX benchmark. Silver ETFs posted larger one‑day percentage jumps as silver futures outpaced gold futures in terms of daily movement.

Silver ETFs accelerate on rising silver prices

Silver ETFs responded quickly to the stronger MCX prices. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund traded at a NAV of Rs 34.39 and advanced 7.52% today, carrying a one-year return of 278.25%. Nippon India Silver ETF saw its NAV at Rs 317.06 and rose 6.07% with a one-year return of 251.61%. Zerodha Silver ETF moved up 5.56%, trading at a NAV of Rs 33.49. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF increased 4.36% with a NAV of Rs 331.08 and a one-year return of 253.59%, while HDFC Silver ETF climbed 8.68%, NAV reaching Rs 252.61 and one-year return at 251.33%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF rose 6.21% for the session with NAV at Rs 263.03 and a one-year gain of 252.74%. SBI Silver ETF traded at NAV Rs 324.05, rising 7.80% and delivering a one-year return of 251.28%. Axis Silver ETF advanced 4.41%, NAV at Rs 328.86 and a one-year return of 251.68%. UTI Silver ETF moved up 7.77% and shows a one-year return of 247.95% with NAV Rs 315.39. Kotak Silver ETF increased 7.79% today, NAV at Rs 320.14 and a one-year return of 252.71%. DSP Silver ETF traded at NAV Rs 318.17, advancing 5.66% today with a one-year return of 253.07%, and Mirae Asset Silver ETF surged 9.44% with NAV Rs 256.59 and a one-year return of 251.81%.

Gold ETFs maintain steady gains

Gold ETFs also climbed with gold prices. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at NAV Rs 15.82, gaining 2.40% today with a one-year return of 98.11%. Nippon India Gold BeES rose 3.95% with NAV Rs 135.86 and a one-year gain of 99.30%. Zerodha Gold ETF gained 3.03%, with a NAV at Rs 25.81 and a one-year return of 99.64%. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF moved 2.95% higher, with a NAV of Rs 140.45, a one-year return 99.82%, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme rose 1.85% with a NAV Rs 139.97 and a one-year return 99.38%.

HDFC Gold ETF traded at NAV Rs 126.87, up 4.61% with a one-year return of 98.71%. Kotak Gold ETF rose 5.11%, NAV Rs 136.79, and a one-year gain of 99.56%. Axis Gold ETF advanced 4.71% with NAV Rs 136.87 and a one-year return of 99.59%.

Mirae Asset Gold ETF moved 3.09% higher, NAV Rs 143.65, UTI Gold ETF gained 3.00% with NAV Rs 136.65, DSP Gold ETF rose 0.98%, NAV Rs 143.61, Groww Gold ETF gained 4.10%, NAV Rs 160.17, Birla Sun Life Gold ETF moved 2.24%, NAV Rs 129.98, and Union Gold ETF rose 2.05% with NAV Rs 160.57, all maintaining one-year returns between 97.69% and 99.83%.

Silver ETFs see more aggressive move

Silver ETFs are reacting more aggressively than gold ETFs to the stronger move in following MCX prices this morning, with multiple silver schemes posting double‑digit percentage gains for the session. Gold Funds are climbing at a steadier clip but continue to offer near‑doubling over a one‑year window.