The Reserve Bank of India has issued a sharp clarification following claims that it had sold gold to ‘save’ forex reserves. The central bank said its physical stock of gold “remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes as on date” — urging people to rely solely on official information. The fact-check came soon after a Bloomberg report suggested the RBI may have sold gold worth roughly $12 billion ⁠in the two ​weeks through May 22.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come across reports in certain sections of the media about RBI’s sale of gold. The RBI emphasizes that these reports are not correct. In this context, it is clarified that the physical stock of gold is disclosed by RBI in its Monthly Bulletin,” the Central bank wrote in a press release.

Controversy had erupted earlier on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report suggested that India “may have offloaded a portion of its gold holdings to shield its foreign-currency assets from the cascading fallout of the war in the Middle East”. The publication cited an analysis by Bloomberg Economics “based on publicly available data” to underscore its assertion — claiming in its headline that “RBI May Have Sold Gold to Save FX Reserves”. The report had also promoted a fact check from the Press Information Bureau.

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“This claim is fake. According to RBI, the share of gold in India’s foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92% at the end of September 2025 to 16.70% on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85% as of May 22,” the Press Information Bureau fact-checked.

A separate X post from the central bank also confirmed that its physical gold stock has remained constant at 880.52 tonnes for most of 2026. The RBI had purchased a small amount of gold — 0.13 tonnes — in January 2026 after a four-month hiatus.

Gold valuation surges in forex reserves

The Reserve Bank has steadily increased its exposure to gold in forex reserves — with valuation rising more than 64% over the past year to nearly Rs 11 lakh crore. This has been driven by a sharp rise in global gold prices and a decline in the rupee’s value relative to the dollar. Both factors remain heavily tied to the ongoing Iran war and broader geopolitical uncertainties. Weekly data reveals that the total gold valuation had climbed to Rs 10,98,889 crore by May 22.

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as renewed hostilities in the Middle East pushed crude higher and US-Iran talks stalled yet again. US ⁠Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s negotiating team has not offered ‌Iran sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“The market is now looking at the possibility that this ceasefire with Iran may not hold, even though Trump is going to push for a peace ⁠deal resolution. If we start to see further escalation, that could ⁠also dampen whatever ‌recovery that gold might have had,” Kelvin ⁠Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters.

Iran war ramps up pressure on economy

The RBI bulletin released on May 22 noted that the conflict in West Asia continued to exert pressure on commodity markets, global trade flows and supply chains — contributing to volatility in financial markets. But the missive assured that “robust services exports, positive net FDI flows, foreign exchange reserve buffers and a number of proactive policy measures” were likely to cushion the economy against external headwinds.