Petrol and diesel price today 21 April 2021: Fuel rates stable for 6th day; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

(Image: REUTERS)
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today for the sixth day running. Fuel prices were cut on April 15 after having remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days earlier. Today Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.