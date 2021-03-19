Petrol and diesel price today 19 March 2021: Rates highest in Mumbai, check fuel prices in metro cities here

Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged once again. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have remained unchanged once again. On March 19, the price of petrol and diesel across major cities was the same as yesterday, marking the nineteenth consecutive day of unchanged prices. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.47 per litre. Fuel prices were highest in Mumbai a Rs 97.57 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest today at Rs 97.57 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.60 per litre. This massive divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. This week, the base price, paid by the dealer, was Rs 33.26 per litre, to this, freight charges of Rs 0.28 per litre were added. Excise Duty on petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 32.90 per litre while the average dealer commission was at Rs 3.69 per litre. VAT charges on petrol stood at Rs 21.04 per litre. This adds up to the current price of Petrol in Delhi.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.45 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.35 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.35 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.90 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.37 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.86 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.38 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.91 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.05 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.03 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.17 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.05 per litre

Crude Oil price plummets

Crude oil prices tanked, extending their losses for the week. Brent crude was down 6.9% to settle at $63.28 per barrel. On the other hand, WTI Crude fell 7.1% to trade at $60 per barrel, according to Reuters. Prices have been slipping with worries emerging in Europe over vaccine rollout hitting fuel demand going ahead and rising coronavirus cases.