The share price of Bharat Dynamics plunges 7% in the early trade today. Following the march quarter earnings two major domestic brokerage houses turned cautious on the defence stock.

Both Motilal Oswal and Nuvama Institutional Equities downgraded the stock after the company reported sharp execution weakness despite sitting on a massive order backlog worth nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

Motilal Oswal downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’, while Nuvama moved to a ‘Reduce’ rating. Both brokerages sharply cut their target prices to Rs 1,150, implying a downside of nearly 10–11% from current levels.

According to the brokerage reports, the concern is no longer about order visibility. Instead, the focus has shifted towards execution delays, supply-chain bottlenecks, margin pressure and the growing gap between Bharat Dynamics’ strong order book and its actual financial performance.

The big factor: Strong orders, Weak numbers

One of the biggest concerns highlighted by analysts is the sharp disconnect between Bharat Dynamics’ healthy long-term pipeline and its weak quarterly execution.

Key Metric What it shows Order Backlog Rs 26,000 crore Backlog vs FY26 Sales ~10.6x FY26 revenue Q4FY26 Revenue Decline Down 73% YoY Q4FY26 EBITDA Margin 11.5% Margin Decline Down 530 basis points YoY FY27 Order Inflow Guidance Rs 15,000 crore

According to Nuvama, “Revenue/EBITDA/PAT missed Street estimates by 76%/87%/69%, respectively.”

The brokerage further noted that Bharat Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenue collapsed sharply to Rs 480 crore, while profitability also weakened significantly due to lower operating leverage and delayed project execution.

Motilal Oswal also highlighted similar concerns. According to the brokerage report, “Overall execution remained slower than our earlier estimates.”

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The component squeeze hits missile production

The biggest operational issue currently impacting Bharat Dynamics appears to be delays in receiving critical missile components from vendors.

According to Motilal Oswal, execution was impacted because of delays in the supply of radars, seekers and other systems required for Akash and Astra Mk1 missile programmes.

Motilal Oswal stated, “Execution impacted by delays in the supply of radars, seekers, and other components for Akash and Astra Mk1 missiles from external vendors.”

The situation has become more complicated because of supply-chain disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

According to Nuvama, “Weak performance was driven by supply-chain disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and adverse product mix.”

Margin pressure may continue

While importing components could help speed up deliveries, analysts believe it may negatively impact margins.

Motilal Oswal said Bharat Dynamics “may also resort to importing certain components to avoid further delivery delays.”

That becomes important because imported parts are typically more expensive, especially in defence manufacturing where precision systems and specialised electronics are involved.

Nuvama noted that operating margins have already started weakening because of lower revenue absorption and rising bought-out component costs.

According to the Nuvama report, “Weak revenue absorption is beginning to weigh on operating leverage and margin profile.”

Both brokerages sharply cut earnings estimates following the weak quarter.

Motilal Oswal reduced FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 25% and 28%, respectively. Nuvama cut FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates even more aggressively by 48% and 40%.

Valuation outlook

Another major reason behind the downgrades is valuation.

Despite the recent correction, brokerages believe Bharat Dynamics continues to trade at elevated earnings multiples relative to current execution visibility.

According to Motilal Oswal, “The stock is currently trading at 70.5x/48.1x/38.1x on FY27/FY28/FY29 EPS.”

Nuvama also highlighted similar concerns and stated, “Near-term earnings recovery remains elusive despite a strong backlog.”

Why brokerages still see long-term defence opportunities

Even though brokerages have downgraded the stock in the near term, they continue to see Bharat Dynamics long-term opportunities in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The company recently completed the First-Off Production Model (FOPM) for the Advanced Akash Weapon System, which may support future deliveries.

At the same time, Bharat Dynamics is expected to manufacture the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 alongside Adani Defence Systems after successful testing by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The company is also commissioning new facilities at Ibrahimpatnam and Jhansi, which are expected to become operational during FY27.

According to Nuvama, “Completion of FOPM for the Advanced Akash Weapon System marks transition into the production and delivery phase.”

What investors need to watch

For now, however, analysts believe investors are likely to remain focused on whether Bharat Dynamics can convert its large order book into actual revenue growth and margin recovery over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks; please read all relevant documents carefully before investing. The brokerage stock downgrades, target price cuts, and financial estimates mentioned in this report are based on third-party institutional research and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations from this publication. Investors should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on these market movements. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.