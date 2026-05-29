Bharat Dynamics shares plunge 7%: Motilal Oswal, Nuvama slash targets despite Rs 26,000-crore order book
Bharat Dynamics shares remain in focus after Motilal Oswal and Nuvama downgraded the defence stock post weak Q4 results despite a massive Rs 26,000 crore order backlog. Here’s why brokerages cut target prices to Rs 1,150.
Motilal Oswal downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’, while Nuvama moved to a ‘Reduce’ rating. Both brokerages sharply cut their target prices to Rs 1,150, implying a downside of nearly 10–11% from current levels.
According to the brokerage reports, the concern is no longer about order visibility. Instead, the focus has shifted towards execution delays, supply-chain bottlenecks, margin pressure and the growing gap between Bharat Dynamics’ strong order book and its actual financial performance.
The big factor: Strong orders, Weak numbers
One of the biggest concerns highlighted by analysts is the sharp disconnect between Bharat Dynamics’ healthy long-term pipeline and its weak quarterly execution.
Key Metric
What it shows
Order Backlog
Rs 26,000 crore
Backlog vs FY26 Sales
~10.6x FY26 revenue
Q4FY26 Revenue Decline
Down 73% YoY
Q4FY26 EBITDA Margin
11.5%
Margin Decline
Down 530 basis points YoY
FY27 Order Inflow Guidance
Rs 15,000 crore
According to Nuvama, “Revenue/EBITDA/PAT missed Street estimates by 76%/87%/69%, respectively.”
The brokerage further noted that Bharat Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenue collapsed sharply to Rs 480 crore, while profitability also weakened significantly due to lower operating leverage and delayed project execution.
Motilal Oswal also highlighted similar concerns. According to the brokerage report, “Overall execution remained slower than our earlier estimates.”
Another major reason behind the downgrades is valuation.
Despite the recent correction, brokerages believe Bharat Dynamics continues to trade at elevated earnings multiples relative to current execution visibility.
According to Motilal Oswal, “The stock is currently trading at 70.5x/48.1x/38.1x on FY27/FY28/FY29 EPS.”
Nuvama also highlighted similar concerns and stated, “Near-term earnings recovery remains elusive despite a strong backlog.”
Why brokerages still see long-term defence opportunities
Even though brokerages have downgraded the stock in the near term, they continue to see Bharat Dynamics long-term opportunities in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.
The company recently completed the First-Off Production Model (FOPM) for the Advanced Akash Weapon System, which may support future deliveries.
At the same time, Bharat Dynamics is expected to manufacture the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 alongside Adani Defence Systems after successful testing by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The company is also commissioning new facilities at Ibrahimpatnam and Jhansi, which are expected to become operational during FY27.
According to Nuvama, “Completion of FOPM for the Advanced Akash Weapon System marks transition into the production and delivery phase.”
What investors need to watch
For now, however, analysts believe investors are likely to remain focused on whether Bharat Dynamics can convert its large order book into actual revenue growth and margin recovery over the coming quarters.
Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks; please read all relevant documents carefully before investing. The brokerage stock downgrades, target price cuts, and financial estimates mentioned in this report are based on third-party institutional research and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations from this publication. Investors should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on these market movements. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.