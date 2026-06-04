The global brokerage house Jefferies has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Adani Enterprises, describing the company as a unique “serial incubator” that systematically builds and scales businesses in sectors critical to India’s long-term growth.

However, it still sees a 4% downside going forward, with a target price of Rs 2,800.

The brokerage said that it believes the flagship firm of the Adani Group is near a major earnings inflection point.

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The “Serial Incubator” model

Jefferies said Adani Enterprises is not a conventional conglomerate but a serial incubator platform that originates, funds, and builds large-scale businesses in strategically chosen sectors. The playbook involves identifying underpenetrated or import-dependent markets, deploying patient capital through multi-year build phases, and eventually demerging these businesses into independent, listed pure-play companies.

Significant EBITDA inflection point

The brokerage said that FY26 is a “key transition” year marked by the commissioning of several major projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Ganga Expressway, and a 500KTPA copper smelter. Jefferies expects this to trigger a visible earnings scale-up in FY27, with over Rs 3,000 crore in incremental consolidated EBITDA as these assets ramp up operations.

Capital allocation toward structural gaps

The company’s capital is largely directed at sectors where India faces supply gaps or capacity constraints. This includes infrastructure like Airports, energy transition needs such as Data Centers and Green Hydrogen, and import substitution opportunities in Copper and PVC.

Strategic shift toward sustainability

Jefferies noted a major structural shift in the Adani Group company’s earnings mix away from “dirty fuel” sources. The EBITDA share from coal trading and mining businesses is projected to decline from nearly 60% in FY23 to a mere 15% by FY28 as the company pivots toward green hydrogen and large-scale infrastructure.

Dominant market positioning

Through its incubated businesses, Adani Enterprises has secured leading positions in critical Indian industries. For example, its airport subsidiary (AAHL) now commands a 23% share of India’s total passenger traffic, and its data centre joint venture (AdaniConneX) has a pipeline of 560+ MW tied-up capacity, positioning it to be a top digital infrastructure platform in Asia.

Adani Enterprises share price performance

The share price of Adani Enterprises has changed a little in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of 19.33% in the past one month and 34% in the last six months. Adani Enterprises’ stock price has raised investors’ wealth by 23% over the previous 12 months.

Adani Enterprises Q4FY26

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 220.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 3,845 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back. The conglomerate’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter jumped 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 32,439.3 crore.

The company fell back into a net loss this year, mainly on the back of an exceptional gain of Rs 3,945.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In Q4 FY25, Adani Enterprises had reported an exceptional gain of Rs 3,945.7 crore following a stake sale in AWL Agri Business (earlier Adani Wilmar).

On the operating front, EBITDA rose 3% YoY to Rs 4,479 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.