Why people are seeking plant-based protein in their diets?

Many people are actively seeking plant-based alternatives to use in their diets

The popular perception of protein’s role in nutrition and health has led many consumers to look for new ways to fit it into their nutritional regimes. Health-conscious consumers have focused plenty of attention on proteins lately. People who are on specialty diets like keto and paleo, seniors who need to maintain muscle mass, active athletes, people who want to lose weight, and more are turning to proteins as a solution.

According to a recent Nielsen survey, around 39% of Americans are actively seeking plant-based alternatives to use in their diets. The trend of being a vegan, too, has prompted the popularity of plant-based proteins. What’s driving this demand, besides focus on fit lifestyles, is a need for better tasting supplements. This seems to be the main factor behind the push for plant-based protein powders, bars, and other food items.

Protein is a macronutrient, a family of molecules made of amino acids and is present in many different food items. Meat and legumes like beans top the list of proteins. But in a plant-based protein diet, there is no place for meat. Grains, legumes, seeds and leafy vegetables lead the list. Some researchers from the International Society of Sports Nutrition Symposium in the US found that, when combined correctly, vegetable proteins can give the body the same amino acids as animal-based protein, but without the cholesterol and saturated fat.

According to a report by market research publisher Packaged Facts in 2016, the desire for clean labels, ease of digestion, the need or desire to avoid allergens, compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and concerns about sustainability among the general population are putting the spotlight on plant proteins. Consumer notions of what constitutes a good protein source are expanding to include a wider variety of plant protein ingredients. Subsequently, interest in plant protein ingredients among food manufacturers and food service operators is intensifying. In the US, the current high level of interest in plant proteins can be attributed to the convergence of several factors among which increased consumer awareness and demand for dietary protein play a major role.

The report points out that on a global basis alternate protein sources will grow faster than meat and seafood, which currently dominate but will begin to wane in coming decades. Global production increases are expected for protein-rich crops including soy, peas, rice, flax, canola, and lupin. Research conducted by the publisher indicates that 37% of consumers aged 25-39 are likely to seek out plant proteins, the highest of any age group, followed by 22% of adults under age 25. Similarly, at least 25% of Asian, Hispanic, and African-American consumers report seeking out vegetarian protein sources, compared to 15% of Caucasian consumers. In general, men and adults holding advanced college degrees are more inclined to seek out plant protein.

You can easily swap all the animal protein for an equally diverse diet of plant-based proteins like nuts, seeds, and beans. The biggest difference between both categories of protein is vitamin B12, which most plants cannot produce on their own. But that shouldn’t be such a big concern as you can get B12 from edible seaweed and in fortified cereals, though the easiest way is through supplementation or by eating animal products. But recent estimates by the Global Burden of Disease Project, a subset of the World Health Organisation, put the number of annual cancer cases from red meat at 50,000.

Plant-based protein sources have their own cons as well. The biggest one is that they don’t have as much protein. You may need to use supplements like protein powders if you’re aiming for a high protein diet.