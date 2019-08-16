Warren Buffet is my inspiration: Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo entertainment

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment

1 On my bookshelf

I am currently reading Factfulness by Hans Rosling. The writer offers a new framework on how to perceive the world, and I am spellbound by the way Rosling has narrated his thoughts. The book also conveys an important message that misconceptions often lead to wrong judgment about people, and aims at making us better decision makers.

2 A movie I’d like to watch again

I can watch Shawshank Redemption repeatedly. It is a classic featuring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. The movie shows how knowledge and patience can help you achieve anything you aspire for.

3 My inspiration is…

Warren Buffett. His will to learn and the way he channelised his knowledge to achieve all that he has, truly inspires me. He is also a remarkable speaker.

4 My wanderlust

Internationally, it would be Switzerland. The high mountains, crystal clear lakes and the vintage architecture make it extremely attractive. In India, Uttarakhand would be my top choice. I love the spiritual vibe and natural beauty present in the beautiful state.

5 Indulgence is…

I love South Indian cuisine. I can eat idli, dosa and sambar any time of the day.

— As told to Sonam Saini