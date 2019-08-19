Satue Of Unity: World class zoo to open near world’s tallest statue in Gujarat! Check details here

The zoo near the Statue of Unity will be developed across an area of 1,300 acres over seven levels

All-new world class zoo to come up near Statue of Unity! The towering pride of India- Gujarat’s Statue of Unity is soon going to become a top attraction for wildlife and animal lovers alike. According to a recent PTI report, a world class zoo, namely Sardar Patel Zoological Park is going to be constructed near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district by next year, before the end of October. Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited was quoted in the report saying that a zoo, as well as river rafting facilities, are part of a plan to develop Kevadiya as a major tourist attraction, where the statue is situated.

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Chief Minister had inaugurated a river rafting sport facility at Khalvani near the Statue of Unity recently. According to Rajiv Gupta, some of the prominent features of the upcoming zoo near Statue of Unity are as follows:

The zoo near the Statue of Unity will be developed across an area of 1,300 acres over seven levels

It will house lions, tigers, leopards, 12 types of deer and antelopes, giraffes, rhinos, zebras, bison, and other exotic animals

The setting up of the Sardar Patel Zoological Park is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to develop the particular region as a major tourism hub, attracting big crowds

The Central Zoo Authority had also given in-principle approval to the plan of developing a zoo near the statue

So far, around 19 lakh tourists have visited Statue of Unity, since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. The statue is a memorial to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister. It is situated over 100 kilometres away from the city of Vadodara. Recently, the tall memorial entered the prestigious World Architecture News Awards 2019 in its mixed use category. The World Architecture News stated that the statue is built to withstand extremely high-speed winds and can also endure earthquakes of 6.8 at the richter scale.