IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train on Delhi-Katra route for Navratra darshan

IRCTC News: To mark the festive season, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Bharat Guarav train. The Navratri special train will commence its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30, it said.

The IRCTC announced a package of four nights and five days, including a two-night stay at Katra, at an overall cost starting from Rs 11,990 per person on a double-occupancy basis. The train will be equipped with a pantry car, infotainment systems, and CCTV cameras, and security guard services will also be available on board, it added.



ABOUT BHARAT GAURAV TRAIN



The interiors of the train have been based on ancient Indian texts. Through the Dekho Apna Desh initiative, the Bharat Gaurav tourist train is the Centre’s attempt to promote domestic tourism.

The tourist train boasts of some of the best in class amenities and services including aesthetically designed interiors to ensure the utmost comfort of the passengers.

Indian Railways rolled out Bharat Gaurav Trains to offer ICF rakes under the “Right to Use” model for operations on different routes to registered service providers.

Katra or in other words Vaishno Devi (as it is popularly known), is a city within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It is situated in the foothills of the Trikuta Mountains. The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi is located here. Katra is located 42 km from the city of Jammu. It is around 685 km north of the national capital New Delhi. It has an average elevation of 2,474 feet.

About Vaishno Devi

In North India, Vaishno Devi is considered a manifestation of the Hindu Mother Goddess Shakti. The words “Maa” and “Mata” are commonly used in India for it. It is a major pilgrim center and lakhs of people visit here every month.

