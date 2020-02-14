Huge relief for Delhi air passengers with excess baggage! Airport launches door to door baggage pick up, drop facility

Their baggage are picked up from their home in Delhi or from the neighbouring NCR region.

In order to make the air travel convenient for the passengers, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has launched a doorstep baggage transfer facility for the passengers flying to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility has been officially launched only after a successful trial at the Terminal 3 of the International Airport in the capital. A Bengaluru-based logistics company ‘Çarter X’ has teamed up with the Delhi Airport to bring about this world-class experience to passengers.

Passengers have been given the option to book their baggage via CarterX’s website or app or via their counters at Delhi Airport. Subsequently, their baggage are picked up from their home in Delhi or from the neighbouring NCR region. The Delhi Airport authority is also planning to enable baggage booking via the airport website.

The booked baggage is then sealed with tamper-proof materials and a barcode is attached with it to assist in better identification of the baggage owners. The passengers can collect their baggage on arrival at the airport and reduce their hassle before check-in. The process works similarly for the passengers arriving at the Delhi Airport. They can book the service at the baggage counter or online at the Carter X website. Then, their baggage are delivered to their homes in Delhi/NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Carter X also provides the insurance policies for the baggage booked for the pick-up and drop service.

The service provider has also provided tracking facility on phones and tablets to the passengers who have booked their baggage for pick-up or drop service. The passengers who are willing to avail this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery as well as the details of the flight they have to board or deboard at the IGI airport and the delivery location where the passengers want their baggage to be delivered by the logistic agents. The passengers interested in the service will have to pay the service charge following which their baggage would be transported to the arrival or departure area. Airport management authority is likely to extend the service to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 if all goes well with the plans laid out for the Terminal 3.