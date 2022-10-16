Ayodhya wali Diwali: The festive circuit

Deepawali is celebrated across India but Ayodhya wali Diwali is hard to match. The city is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama and later his kingdom. And to commemorate his return, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, every year, the shores of river Sarayu, are lit with countless diyas (earthen lamps), a grand aarti (worship) is performed following which the diyas are set afloat on the river. Not just that, last year, a grand light and laser show was also held ahead of the Diwali celebrations.If you plan to travel around Diwali, the ancient city of Ayodhya is a must-visit. And to get a feel of the festive fervour, a Ramayana trail might be just what you need.

Treading Rama’s path

The journey begins in Ayodhya, situated in north-eastern Uttar Pradesh. Being Rama’s birthplace, it is the home of several religious tourism sites. Every year, Ram ki paidi, which is a series of ghats across the river Sarayu, is decked up with diyas, and lights and captures the true essence of the festive mood. While in Ayodhya, one must also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple, which, as the name suggests, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, believed to be Rama’s most ardent follower. Situated just a kilometre away from the Ayodhya railway station, it is believed that here is where the Lord resides to stay guard of the city. Kanak Bhawan, too, is a must-visit. Legends say that this Bhawan was gifted to Goddess Sita by her mother-in-law queen Kaikeyi upon her marriage to Rama.

Towards Sita’s abode

India and Nepal share deep religious and cultural ties, a testament to which is Janakpur, or Janakpuri, situated in the southern Nepalese province of Madhesh. This is where Sita is believed to have been born and married to Rama. Hence, several religious sites here are dedicated to the two. One such is the Janaki Mandir (temple), dedicated to Goddess Sita. Although several pilgrims from Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka visit the site, it is especially abuzz during the festivals of Ram Navami, Dussehra, and Diwali, known as Tihar in Nepal. The site where Rama and Sita are believed to have gotten married is called the Vivah Mandap and is situated near the Janaki Mandir. Built in the classic pagoda-style architecture is the Ram temple, dedicated to Lord Rama, which also finds a place in the Ramayana trail. Furthering the Ramayana ties between India and Nepal, PM Narendra Modi and his former Nepalese counterpart, KP Sharma Oli, unveiled, in 2018, a direct bus service between Ayodhya and Janakpur. Earlier this year, the Indian Railways launched an 18-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, which traces Ramayana sites in India and Nepal. Starting from Delhi, the train travels through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, before it enters Nepal. It then proceeds southward.In India, apart from Ayodhya, the train travels through sites such as Chitrakoot, Buxar (Bihar), Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Nashik (Maharashtra), Hampi (Karnataka), etc, before terminating at Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu), the overall trip costing around Rs 63,000.

A spiritual retreat

Rama, along with Sita and Lakshman, spent 14 years in exile in forests, which are believed to spread across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, etc. Located in the northern Vidhyan mountain range, spread across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, is Chitrakoot, where Rama, Sita, and Lakshman are believed to have spent 12 years of their exile. According to the epic Ramayana, here is where Bharat, Rama’s younger brother, came to meet him to persuade him to return to Ayodhya. The Bharat Milap temple is dedicated to it. The Ram Ghat, along the river Mandakini, Hanuman Dhara, and Gupt Godavari, are some of the sites that are both spiritual and natural retreats.The trail then takes you to Maharashtra’s Nashik, home to Panchvati, which served as a watershed setting as here is where the demon Raavan is believed to have kidnapped Goddess Sita. The Kala Ram Mandir is where the trio of Rama, Sita, and Lakshman, are believed to have built their hut. Then there is the Sita Gufa (cave), which houses the idols of the trio. Legend has it that Sita was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and here is where she used to worship the deity. The Ram Kund, a place where he is believed to have bathed, is thronged by worshippers who come here to take a holy dip in the water. The place is dotted with many other temples, which enhance the overall spiritual experience. Lepakshi, in Andhra Pradesh, is known for its 16th-century Lepakshi temple, dedicated to Virbhadra, a fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. However, it finds a place in the Ramayana trail too, as it is here where the bird Jatayu fell lifeless after a fierce battle with Ravana to protect Sita. The Jatayu theme park is built around that.Rama’s journey then took him to Kishkindha, believed to be located near the present-day Hampi, which is a major tourist attraction in Karnataka. Kishkindha is where Rama is believed to have met king Sugriva, whose army of monkeys joined the prince of Ayodhya in his fight to free Sita. Among the several tourist sites here is the Pampa sarovar, one of the five sacred sarovars for Hindus. Here is where Shabri, Rama’s ardent devotee, is believed to have waited for his arrival.Next comes Rameshwaram, in Tamil Nadu, a major Hindu pilgrimage site. One of the 12 jyotirlingas, the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple is located here. This is also the place where Rama’s army of monkeys is believed to have started constructing the fabled Ram Setu (Adam’s bridge), a chain of shoals that connects Mannar Island, off the northwest coast of Sri Lanka, and Rameswaram Island, off the southeast coast of India. The Kothandaramaswamy temple, dedicated to Lord Rama, and the five-faced Hanuman temple also attract tourists.

However, Agni Theertham, cannot be missed as it is believed that pilgrims first take a dip in this pond before starting their Rameshwaram tour. According to legends, here is where Goddess Sita went through the Agneepariksha after her husband questioned her chastity.

However, some legends also say that here is where Rama took a holy dip after killing Ravana. When in Rameshwaram, one must also visit the Danushkodi beach as the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean meet here offering a serene view.

The Sri Lanka leg

Any Ramayana trail is incomplete without Sri Lanka. Ramayana deems the demon Ravana as the king of Lanka, and here is where he brought Goddess Sita after kidnapping her from Panchvati. Close to what is believed to be the Ashok Vatika, where Sita was kept under the watchful eyes of demonesses, is the Sita Amman temple, termed the only Hindu temple specifically dedicated to her. It is located in the village of Seetha Eliya, in southern Sri Lanka.

The Ravana Ella Falls and Cave, named after the demon Ravana, is a major sightseeing hotspot that makes for a nature retreat. A festival of light, Diwali can provide a perfect opportunity to embark upon a spiritual retreat and realise the expanse of epic Ramayana.