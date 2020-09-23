  • MORE MARKET STATS

Season’s last rainfall in Delhi may occur on Wednesday

By: |
September 23, 2020 11:26 AM

The last time Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

delhi weather update, delhi monsoon, delhi rains today, delhi rainfall,delhi weather update today, MeT department, latest news on delhhi weather Delhi has recorded 80 percent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday, which could be the last precipitation of this monsoon season, the MeT department said. There has been no rainfall in Delhi for two weeks. The last time Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8. The capital has recorded only three rainy days this month, the lowest since 2016.

“Light rains are possible in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. Thereafter, there are very less chances of any rainfall till the withdrawal of the monsoon,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said. The monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from Rajasthan on September 26. Thereafter, it will recede from Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh simultaneously by September last week, he said.

Related News

Heat and humidity continue to trouble the residents. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal. Delhi has recorded 80 percent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2 mm this month so far.
Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years. Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual 624.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Season’s last rainfall in Delhi may occur on Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rains lash several parts of Mumbai since Tuesday morning
2Urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning: Pollution control body to Punjab and Haryana
3Team led by Indian scientists find X-ray signature of boundary around black holes