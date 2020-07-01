Scientific research in India: Govt rolls out ‘Accelerator Vigyan’; Check details

The scheme also seeks to garner the country’s scientific community’s social responsibility.

Big boost for India’s scientific research and education! With the objective to boost scientific research and education in the country, the union government has launched a new programme today. The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has launched a new scheme named ‘Accelerate Vigyan’ (AV) to provide a common forum for research internships, capacity building programmes, and workshops for research scholars and students.

The SERB has also launched a web portal to provide the full details of the ‘accelerate Vigyan’ programme announced by the government today. The department is also planning to roll out an app within next two months.

Showcasing a quick implementation of the project, the Accelerate Vigyan has already called for applications for the Winter Season under its ‘ABHYAAS’ section. The ‘ABHYAAS’ initiative has been launched with a focus on research and development in the country by providing proper platforms to the students who are looking for their career development in the field of research.

The initiative has been launched with two major components– High-End Workshops (‘KARYASHALA’) and VRITIKA Research Internships. The current call for applications invites the ‘KARYASHALA’ and ‘VRITIKA’ researchers for the winter season spanning from December this year to January next year.

The union government has also set up an Inter-Ministerial Oversight Committee (IMOC) that comprises all the ministries/departments of science and a few others to help SERB in the proper implementation of the project as well as achieve the objective it has been launched for. The government has said that the newly-launched Accelerator Vigyaan will work on war mode especially the component that will have a role in major scientific events in the country.

The skilled manpower database built across the various disciplines along with the final outcomes captured in the process across all the sub-components of the Accelerator will help all stakeholders in boosting the research quality in the country. The scheme also seeks to garner the country’s scientific community’s social responsibility.

An advisor to SERB, Dr. Rajeev Mehajan has said that the project has been launched with three major goals such as consolidation/aggregation of all scientific programs, initiation of high-end orientation workshops, and creation of opportunities for research internships for needy individuals.