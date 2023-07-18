Chandrayaan-3: A historic leap encompassing economic enrichment in India’s space endeavours

The failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 inspired Indian scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to correct their mistakes and be better prepared for Chandrayaan-3’s mission from the Satish Dhawan space complex in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. If the landing is successful next month, India will join the elite group of countries like the United States, Russia, and China to do so.

54 Women Making Their Mark in Chandrayaan-3: Meet Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, Leading the Mission

Despite the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is led by men, unlike the Chandrayaan-2 mission, a significant number of women are involved in the project. About 54 female engineers/scientists were directly involved in the Chandrayaan-3 programme. They are associate and deputy project directors, as well as project managers for various systems at various centres.

The mission is being led by Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, one of ISRO’s senior scientists.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, a senior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), gained fame for her crucial role in the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission. With a master’s degree in physics from Lucknow University and a master’s degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, she has been fascinated by space since her youth, collecting articles on ISRO and NASA projects. Joining ISRO in November 1997, she has played a pivotal role in several significant space missions, serving as operations director and publishing approximately 20 papers in international and national journals. As the deputy director of the Mars expedition, she earned the moniker “Rocket Woman of India” and received the ISRO Young Scientist Award from former Indian President DR APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007. She has also delivered a TED talk, sharing insights on the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have huge economic consequences for India.

India’s ascent on the global platform is observable in multiple fields, encompassing technology, talent, and culture. The triumph of Chandrayaan-3 showcases our tenacity, resolve, and capacity to recover with assurance. This achievement holds immense significance, extending beyond the annals of our space programme, for it symbolizes India’s emergence onto the international stage.

The mission plays a vital role in fostering the development of the national space sector, opening doors for innovativeness, technological progress, and employment generation.

The triumph of the mission has the potential to allure investments and revitalize the sector. India’s private space technology ecosystem is brimming with a wide range of prospects, courtesy of a fresh wave of visionary entrepreneurs.

Industry Players Enabling Chandrayaan 3’s Success

Larsen & Toubro Pvt. Ltd.

When Larsen & Toubro Ltd. stated that it has contributed vital components to India’s moon mission, the company’s stock rose 1%. The corporation has said that it contributed crucial components for the Chandrayaan expedition, including the middle section and nozzle bucket flange, as well as ground and flight umbilical plates.

The company’s state-of-the-art factories in Powai and Coimbatore produced these components. L&T has already participated in an Indian space mission. It had previously provided different hardware for the Gaganyaan, Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan-1, and Chandrayaan-2 missions.

Godrej Aerospace

Godrej Aerospace is another business that is currently in the spotlight after the company disclosed its involvement in Chandrayaan 3. On the day of the launch, Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head at Godrej Aerospace said: ‘We take enormous delight in our participation in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission.’

It has been reported earlier that in the past, Godrej Aerospace had important parts in the Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 films. It was in charge of providing the Vikas engine, thrustors, vital components for the remote sensing antenna, and the ground system antenna for Chandrayaan 1. It provided the GSLV Mk III launcher’s L110 and CE20 engines, as well as the thrusters for the orbiter and lander and the DSN antenna, for Chandrayaan 2.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that for a long time, Godrej Aerospace has been a crucial component of India’s space exploration initiatives. It has given the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) 175 engines throughout the past three decades.

Two more Hyderabad-based businesses, in addition to L&T and Godrej Aerospace, have been essential to the effort. The project’s structural components, including the Mark-11 release mechanism, were built in part by Sri Venkateswara Aerospace. A lithium-ion battery casing made of an aluminium alloy was provided by Naga Sai Precision Engineering Works.

Other companies

The success of this mission was also contributed by several other companies. Bharat Heavy Electricals played a significant role in ensuring the mission’s success. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, known for its expertise in aerospace technology, was another key contributor. Walchandnagar Industries, renowned for its manufacturing capabilities, played a crucial role in providing necessary components. Centum Electronics, specializing in the field of defence electronics, made valuable contributions. Mtar Technologies, with its expertise in precision engineering, played a significant role in the mission’s success. Linde India, known for its expertise in industrial gases, provided critical support.

Girish Linganna, Bangalore based Space Expert says: “These companies, along with others, added their expertise and capabilities to ensure the success of this important mission by collaborating and bringing their unique contributions to the table. It is essential to keep an eye on their progress as they continue to make a significant impact in their respective fields.”

Titanium a Critical Mineral Takes Center Stage: The Crucial Component in Chandrayaan 3

“It should be duly acknowledged that the lunar subsurface harbours elevated concentrations of specific metals, namely iron and titanium, exceeding previous estimations,” Linganna, expresses.

Three Kerala-based Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have made significant contributions to the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 last week on Friday. Based on the information available in the public domain, the PSUs include Keltron, Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), and Steel and Industrial Forgings Limited (SIFL), who played a crucial role in the production of the rocket.

Keltron has played a vital role in the production of 41 electronics module packages, which have been essential for the manufacturing process. KMML’s titanium sponge alloys have proven to be indispensable in the development of pivotal components for the spacecraft. Furthermore, SIFL has manufactured titanium and aluminium forgings, as well as other accessories, contributing significantly to the project’s success.

The KMML Titanium Sponge Plant, established with the aid of technology created by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a division of DRDO, supplied the titanium sponge metal used in manufacturing engine components for India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

For the past six to seven years, KMML has been supplying materials to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a prominent space research center of ISRO. This collaboration extends to both the Chandrayaan 2 mission and India’s forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. According to Linganna, “VSSC procures aerospace grade titanium sponge metal from KMML, which is then melted and transformed into titanium alloy for engine parts. With an annual production capacity of 300 tonnes, KMML caters to VSSC’s requirement amounting to at least 50 percent of the total titanium sponge metal produced each year.”