Must-have accessories this wedding season

Being the bride or the groom is certainly no easy feat as all eyes are on you, making you the center of attention. Which makes it even more important to ensure your ensemble is comfortable, resonating with your personality and reflecting what you feel from within. While garments and makeup are key factors to putting this together, accessories are something which shouldn’t be overlooked. Therefore with so much to do and remember while simultaneously being the center of attention don’t let these details slip your mind and get those lists ready. If you are confused and worried, fret not as we bring to you a curation of accessories which are not only different from the usual but also quirky and help in making your look statement worthy, check out the recommendations below and start shopping:

Vogue Eyewear

Ready for every shade of the season, glowing opal colors and unexpected angles step up the profile of day-to-day sun style with a dash of glam. Semi-bold with a soft side, this signature Hailey Bieber sun frame makes trendy chic in shimmering opal sand or opal green with ton-sur-ton shading sun lenses, black or Havana give it high-definition style with evergreen appeal.

Price – On Request

Availability – Sunglass Hut

Happy Diamonds Joaillerie by Chopard

Happy Diamonds Joaillerie is the embodiment of the joy of dancing diamonds and the jewellery-making virtuosity of Chopard’s artisans who enhance the symbol of the Maison’s heart emblem. Abandoning a traditional bezel setting for a very precious crown alternative embracing a more generous gem size, diamonds sculpt a majestic heart pendant in ethical 18-carat white gold within which seven Happy Diamonds beat the tempo of perpetual joie de vivre.

Price: Price on Request

Availability: Johnson Watch Co, New Delhi, TimeKeepers, Mumbai

UNION JACK CUFFLINKS by Hackett London

Embellished with the Union Jack, these stylish rhodium-plated cufflinks exude British style and will be an exceptional finishing touch to your look.

Price: INR 7,300

Availability: Hackett London Stores and www.thecollective.in

The Macallan Double Cask 18 YO

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky matured for 18 years in both American & European sherry seasoned oak casks. It has a rich amber honey tone, and imparts notes of dried fruits, ginger and toffee. A warm oak spice finish is balanced by citrus flavors of sweet orange. The warmness of the Oak Spice intermingles beautifully with rich raisins and sultanas making this the quintessential gift to give your loved one. Enjoy it neat, over ice or in a serve!

Availability: Authorised Liquor stores

Price: INR 55,000

Madrid From Birkenstock’s new festive collection

The Madrid velvet finish caters to comfortable and chic styles that consists of an adjustable and elegant pin buckle that provide complete support and fit. The lining of the well-crafted footbed is enclosed with smooth leather giving the footwear a simple yet luxurious finish. A classic statement piece available in hues of pink, blue and gold that truly elevate the entire look of your outfit this festive season.

Availability: Birkenstock stores and https://www.birkenstock.in/collections/festive-footwear

Price: INR 3,990 – 15,490

ROSE GOLD TONE CASE ROSE GOLD TONE STAINLESS STEEL WATCH by Guess Watches

A style that you will treasure, this unique bangle design showcases a chevron pattern entirely made of crystals that sparkle from any angle

Price: INR 9,995 – 19,995

Availability – Timex Authorised Retailers

Dartington Cheers Flute Glass Set, Set of 4 by thinKitchen

Dartington Crystal is the UK’s leading manufacturer of simple yet functional glassware. Built on a clean and simple design style, handmade using age-old techniques of its Scandinavian roots. Be the envy of your guests with these classy and elegant set of 4 champagne flute glasses. Made from lead free crystal, this set of flute glasses are perfect for entertaining or a great gift for weddings as they define style and grace.

Price- INR 3,199 available on thinKitchen

Availability: thinkitchen.in