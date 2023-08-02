Meet Rajat Khare, founder of Luxembourg-based Boundary Holding; know about his career, education, and more

In the world of venture capital, where innovation meets investment, Rajat Khare shines as a luminary. A technologist, educationist, author, and serial venture capitalist, he has left an indelible mark on the European venture capital landscape. As the founder of Luxembourg-based Boundary Holding, Rajat Khare has positioned himself at the forefront of deep-tech investments with a mission to address pressing societal challenges. In this feature, we delve into his career, education, and vision for the future.

A Visionary in Luxembourg’s Venture Capital Arena

Rajat Khare embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2017 by establishing Boundary Holding in the heart of Europe, Luxembourg. Boundary Holding is not your typical venture capital firm; it is dedicated to backing ground-breaking deep-tech startups that aim to alleviate significant social issues. Within its portfolio, Med-tech and clean-tech stand as core focus areas, with notable investments in companies like Remedio, Edall, and Skilancer.

A Distinguished Education and Network

Rajat Khare’s journey is built on a strong educational foundation. He is a distinguished member of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni network, a testament to his technological acumen. Additionally, he is an integral part of the Indian Angel Network, reinforcing his commitment to fostering and empowering youth entrepreneurship on a global scale.

Contributions to the Academic Sphere

Rajat Khare’s contributions to the academic world include research papers that have earned recognition in the tech community. “Neutra – An Artificial Neural Network for efficient traffic management,” published in IEEE in 2003, and “Stock Broker P – sentiment extraction for the stock market,” are notable examples of his scholarly pursuits.

A Multifaceted Approach to Venture Capital

What sets Rajat Khare apart is his multifaceted approach to venture capital. He doesn’t merely invest; he mentors and advocates for innovation. This holistic approach solidifies his position as a trailblazer in the European venture capital ecosystem with a global reach.

Boundary Holding’s Strategic Focus

In a world where macro-economic factors have caused a slowdown in funding, Rajat Khare remains optimistic about Boundary Holding’s prospects in India. While the rest of the world grapples with various challenges, India has emerged as an outlier with impressive economic growth, recording a 7.2% increase.

India: A Promising Landscape for Venture Capital

India’s venture capital landscape is burgeoning, and in 2022, it ranked fourth globally in VC investments, with $24.1 billion invested, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The majority of these investments are directed towards early-stage startups, emphasizing India’s growing appeal to potential investors.

Rajat Khare’s Vision for India

Rajat Khare’s faith in India’s potential is unwavering. He envisions India as not only an economic powerhouse but also a technology leader. Boundary Holding is actively identifying and supporting deep technology companies in India across sectors like Aerospace, CleanTech, Recycling, and AI.

ESG Principles and Innovation in Investment

Boundary Holding champions an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. They focus on investing in companies aligned with principles that address climate change, promote equitable practices, and adhere to strong governance models. Rajat Khare believes that investing in character is equally important, emphasizing the significance of reliable, passionate, and ethical teams behind startups.

Investing for Communal Benefit

Boundary Holding is driven by a commitment to benefiting communities and humanity as a whole. Rajat Khare and his team seek startups that address large-scale problems and provide widespread benefits to society.

Thinking Like a Local

Investing in any country requires a deep understanding of local sentiment, technology landscape, regulatory environment, and climate-oriented indicators. Boundary Holding has adopted this philosophy when investing in India, building a successful portfolio that includes Asteria Aerospace, Edall Systems, Skilancer, and TrashCon.

Rajat Khare’s journey from technologist to venture capitalist exemplifies the power of innovation, education, and unwavering commitment to societal betterment. As he continues to lead Boundary Holding on its path of global impact, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and investors alike.