Meet G. M. Rao, founder and chairman of GMR Group: Know about his career, education & net worth

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, a mechanical engineer and a billionaire industrialist is the founder and chairman of GMR Group. The company is a global infrastructure developer and operator based in India. Started in 1978, GMR Group is now present in 7 countries. It manages airport sectors, highways, energy, and large urban development for buildings.

The company operates airports at Hyderabad and Delhi as well as the Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao’s life

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao was born into an upper-middle-class family. The family’s main business interests involved commodities trading and a small-scale jewelry business started by his father in Rajam.

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao’s career

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao joined a paper mill as a shift engineer. He later worked at the Public Works Department of the Andhra Pradesh Government as a junior engineer. He entered the trading of commodities after his mother insisted. After making good relations with suppliers and customers, he acquired a failing jute mill at a bargain. This venture allowed GM Rao to further acquire other assets. With time, he divested his stake in a multitude of industries and started a bank named Vysya Bank. He diluted his stake in NG Vysya and earned Rs 340 crores. For the unversed, GM Rao has a 50 per cent stake in Indian Premier League cricket team Delhi Capitals.

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao’s education

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao graduated from Andhra University. He went on to pursue Mechanical Engineering at Andhra University.

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao’s net worth

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, Forbes reported.