International Women’s Day: Meet women transforming the world

Women's Day:

Women all around the world show their vigorous side to take steps that were once known to be a men’s forte. Now things are changing and Today’s woman is a ‘Superwoman’ who is breaking all the stereotypes and the conventional style and is managing everything single-handedly. They are enjoying her own identity, power, beauty, and satisfaction. Today, to achieve success and fulfill their dreams, women go the extra mile to become superwomen by going against the predefined norms and following their passion. Being cerebral is a must for those who are working women and experience both work life and family life together. Pertinent motivation is necessary among all age groups, especially when people say to a mid-age woman that ‘this age is not right for you to start a business’, this is not helpful. Rather better assistance and motivation is required. Hence, people are crossing their hands to show solidarity #BreakTheBias in different parts of the world. From under the age of 30 to under 40, women can’t be stopped at their profession and their personal life, no matter what age it is. In this regard, several women entrepreneurs are at the forefront and promoting the brands of different sectors like Healthcare industry, NGOs, Digital agency & fitness sector. These women are leaving their mark on the different fields in the world right now. We met some women who are bringing change and asked them that being a woman did they face any challenges to start their venture. We asked them about their struggles in working and personal life and how they manage both roles. We also asked them to tell that as a woman, what is their message to other working women in the same field. Here’s what they said:

Neha Puri- CEO & Founder, VAVO Digital

After a failed startup, one starts to lose hope and being a woman the only socially acceptable alternative is “Get married”. But in the end, the decision lies in my hands, as to how I want my life to look like. In a society where women are stereotyped as homemakers who need to put all their attention on their family, I was lucky to always have the support of my father who was firm in his belief that I need to make a name for myself, be independent and then shift my focus to my personal life. One can either look at what’s thrown at you as a challenge or an opportunity, and I chose the latter. Starting out again at the age of 28 to now build a business which in less than a year has executed 100+ campaigns for some of the top brands in India, in a field which is highly competitive is an achievement in itself. Being a startup and a woman entrepreneur, hiring resources was never easy, so I do something different and simpler. I groom the young generations, the freshers, those who have the zeal to learn and the skillest to make it big, but lack experience. Did I know everything when I started my business? NO! but I knew I had the resources to learn.

And to my fellow women I want to say that don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. Take chances, be independent of your finances, and learn to prioritize what matters to you. Everyone will talk, but you need to know that at the end of the day what really matters is YOU. You will lose friends and family in this journey of discovering yourself, but when you see the progress and the positive change in yourself, it will all be worth it. Don’t let society guide you, You need to guide you.

Shabnum Khan, Founder, Mandrake Mydia and 750AD Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, and Co-Founder of Gromacy

While I have a very supportive family, I cannot say that I did not face any challenges in terms of starting my own venture. From the very beginning my husband and my parents have supported me to begin my own startup. But society did not show me as much motivation. Often I would know that people behind my back were discussing what potential I have to run a startup. This criticism was what made me do even better. Starting from building my organisation to pitching clients I have done it all and it was through my success that people began believing in me. One of the toughest times in my life was when I lost my father and faced issues of medical negligence. While I lost my strongest supporter, I also gained the vision to do something for the community so that no one has to face what I faced. That is when I found strength in despair. So being a woman was a challenge but the bigger challenge was to prove that women can also be pathbreaking entrepreneurs.

Women should never feel that society is a competition and that you need to prove yourself to them. Your biggest competition is yourself and no matter how tough the road gets, you will always make it to the heights of success with perseverance and dedication. Don’t let society govern your dreams.

Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder and Head Dietitian of Diet Insight

It was challenging for me to balance my time between job and home, especially after having a child. However, I was never alone, and my family was always there to help me with the chores at home, while my co-workers took care of the office job, and I was able to handle everything because I knew I wasn’t alone. Aside from my family and friends, I live by the belief that “where attention goes, energy flows.” I tried not to worry about things and to take things one step at a time, putting my mental health at the top of my priority list.

Women have faced deep-rooted institutional problems all over the world, as a result of which they have been unable to achieve unrestricted job success. However, some of these employment roadblocks are often self-inflicted. It’s often necessary to get our own house in order before tackling external difficulties. What I mean is, it’s important to realise that as long as our inner selves are strong; no external voice or obstacle can ever stop you from achieving whatever you meant to achieve. . So the one piece of advice I have for working women is to remember why you started in the first place. Don’t be frightened to say no or take up challenges.

Ekta Prakash Sharma, Director and CEO, Humanising Lives

There are multitudes of women who experience various forms of psychic tensions relating to the present norms of child-rearing, being the perfect wife, and also finding one’s own niche. According to the work/family narrative and broader cultural notions, family is primary by nature, so commitment to work has to be secondary. But in my house, I was fortunate enough to grow up in a very happy and emotionally available family. I am the person I am today, mostly because of what my father gave me: my values, my emotional stability, my interests, and my ability to be a strong individual in the world. I wouldn’t be the person I am now or achieved anything if it weren’t for his constant support. Hence, housework, childcare, and professional pursuits were in a way ‘de-gendered’; which was a great influence on my personal and professional development. So challenges for me, as a woman, were largely due to the imposed social restraints which were overcome by virtue of my supportive family.

A woman is a natural multi-tasker; since young, we are involved with household chores, be present and available for our family and also dream of a selfless future that is inclusive of ourselves and our loved ones…Thus, I strongly believe that women can “have it all”; just like the male counterparts. However, with the current hailing structure of Indian society; it does become very challenging. So my message for every woman in this field or any other field for that matter is to “ Be stubborn and thick-skinned. If you’re passionate and If you are really good at what you do, you are likely to be subjected to preconceived notions; so why stop there? It is your stoicism that is going to help you spread your light and uplift others along the way ”.