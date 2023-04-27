scorecardresearch
In Pictures: Check out Kajol’s new luxurious Juhu apartment worth Rs 16.5 crore

Kajol bought the apartment from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd and paid a stamp duty of Rs 99 lakh. 

Written by FE Lifestyle
A look at Kajol's luxurious house

Kajol Devgan, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is not only a celebrated performer but also a successful entrepreneur and investor. With a keen eye for real estate investments, Kajol has built an impressive wealth portfolio that includes luxurious apartments in Mumbai, a spacious bungalow in Juhu, and a stunning property in London’s prestigious Park Lane.

Adding to her impressive real estate portfolio, Kajol recently completed the purchase of a lavish property spread across 2,493 square feet in a premium residential tower, for which she paid Rs 16.50 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Image: GQ
The luxurious property, which spans across 2,493 square feet, comes with four car parking spaces. Kajol bought the apartment from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd and paid a stamp duty of Rs 99 lakh. 

Image: GQ

Located in the Juhu Acropolis, a premium residential project designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the apartment boasts modern amenities like a garden space, gym, multi-level car parking, and a grand lobby area. 

Kajol had previously bought two apartments in Juhu in 2022 for a total combined value of approximately Rs 12 crore. She and her husband, Ajay Devgn, also own a bungalow named Shiv Shakti in Juhu, where they live with their kids. The couple has also invested in a house in London worth Rs 54 crore. 

Image: GQ
Image: GQ

On the professional front, Kajol will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming anthology drama Lust Stories 2, featuring stories by renowned filmmakers.

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 10:00 IST

