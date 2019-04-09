How success stories of celebs are inspiring Indians to adapt a healthy lifestyle

After experiencing a week-long health retreat at the resort, Rathore took to Instagram sharing how her wellness vacation and reflected upon the neglected reality of health, more than what meets the eye.

By Seema Wadhwa

As the world has become a smaller place, an average Indian citizen today is out there, travelling, and exploring new avenues and tasting new cuisines more than ever. But at the same time, they have also become more health conscious than times when cutting down on desserts meant being on a “strict diet.” What is the reason behind this wave of change? The one that has made citizens, followers of a wise lifestyle. Putting a finger on a singular reason might be a task given the amalgamation of factors encouraging the healthy way of life. However, emerging brands in the health segment definitely top the charts. Whether its devices, apps, clothing, or restaurants, brands across categories have consciously ditched the advertorial approach, and have initiated creating awareness towards sustenance of a healthy lifestyle thereby encouraging healthy living, and not simply cutting down on calories.

One of the many influential factors driving the force towards a healthy lifestyle is success stories, individuals who have inspired many like them. Jaydeep Bhuta, a former obese individual-turned fitness and wellness consultant has championed the journey of 62 kgs through the keto diet, a low-carb diet that produces ketones in the liver, which is in-turn used as energy.



Among the recent inspiring stories is that of Rytasha Rathore, a TV actor who worked physically and mentally at Atmantan, a luxury wellness resort in Mulshi, located at a 4-hour drive from Mumbai, and 1-hour drive from Pune. After experiencing a week-long health retreat at the resort, Rathore took to Instagram sharing how her wellness vacation and reflected upon the neglected reality of health, more than what meets the eye.

As millennials or Gen Z constitute for a huge chunk of the population, Nikhil Kapur, founder, Atmantan shared that while this generation prioritises their well-being, they’re also at a higher risk of long-term depression, stress, and anxiety. The era of digitalisation where they hustle with stressful deadlines, meeting the ends and succumbing to survival makes them susceptible to unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and poor sleep. They need guidance on how to strike a better work-life balance.

Bhumi Pednekar, Adnan Sami, Huma Qureshi are among the few of the many popular faces who’ve been torchbearers of the inspiring journey of battling obesity, and embracing one’s health through a holistic approach.

Pednekar, a Bollywood actor with successful movie titles to her regard has transformed since her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she played an obese woman from a humble background in a small town. Despite a tremendous journey of losing 30kgs, she’s often seeing encouraging health over numbers.

Usage of fitness bands, increase in marathon participation, surge in healthy snacking options, awareness and adaptation of global diet plans are some of the indicators of a health-conscious society seen in our day-to-day lives.

(The author is Mumbai-based travel, food and lifestyle writer. Views expressed are personal.)