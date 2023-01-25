Here’s how the Indian roll ball team’s captain Aditya Ganeshwade is changing the way we look at sports industry

If you dive deep into the Indian sports industry, it is at par with the global sports brands. In the last few years, the country has become an emerging market for sports with rapid growth across all industry segments. As people continue to adopt health and wellness in their daily routines, an array of sports brands have emerged in the Indian market. One of the leading sports brands that have attracted consumers’ attention is Aditya Ganeshwade’s Atenx.

The skipper of the Indian roll ball team has taken the sports culture to a new high by introducing a brand that promotes fitness and fulfills people’s demands. Being the World Record Holder as a ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ with a maximum of 111 goals in the World Championship, he wants people to stay fit across different levels. His sports and equipment brand focuses on giving a healthy lifestyle to people.

Founded in 2018, Atenx is headquartered in Pune. The sports brand primarily focuses on the manufacturing of sports goods and premium sportswear products. Ganeshwade started the brand started by being an official dealer of speed skating, inline skating accessories, and ice skating. Initially, Atenx was a roller sports trading company providing high-quality imported skates at an affordable price.

Eventually, Atenx collaborated with renowned international skating brands like Cadomotus, Bauer and Tour; thereby becoming the best-selling brand among speed skaters. Besides this, the brand has an exclusive apparel line for athletes and sports enthusiasts. “Our clothing line is made of high-quality products designed especially for action sports athletes. The performance-oriented training gear comes in the form of dry-fit t-shirts, active track pants, sports shorts, tank tops, and active sports face masks”, said Aditya.

Along with sportswear and accessories, the brand has its exclusive fitness studio called Atenx Performance Studio.

The fitness studio is dedicated to athletes, runners, and other sports players wanting to achieve overall development of health. Some of the programs and facilities offered by the fitness studio include cross-fit, strength training, HIIT, yoga, strength training, boxing, massage, and physiotherapy among other amenities.