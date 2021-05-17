World Hypertension Day 2021: Hypertension; the silent killer corporates need to beware of

Hypertension is very often asymptomatic, and it’s first appearance can potentially be with a life--threatening event like a stroke or acute heart failure. (Photo source: Reuters)

By Amit Vasistha,

The significance of mental and physical health cannot be over-stated. Their importance is increasingly being recognized all over the world ever since this pandemic hit. This awareness has started to spread among corporates as well, as they come to recognize that a mentally, emotionally, and physically fit workforce leads to a better work environment and productivity. However, over the years corporate life has become more and more stressful with target chasing, office politics and continuously changing market demands leading to high level of anxiety and stress induced depression. The new normal of work from home has only aggravated this situation. The fine line between work and life has diminished significantly. A survey in May 2020 by Suicide Prevention India Foundation with mental health professionals, revealed some of the most common concerns reported during lockdown as:

• Anxiety: 88.7%

• Fear of Joblessness: 76.1%

• Stress: 73.6%

• Isolation: 73%

• Financial Insecurity: 73%

Hypertension has long been a problem that individuals have been struggling with. The likelihood of being afflicted with this condition is much higher in the fast-paced lifestyles of working professionals and corporates. while the stress involved in such professions has always been shooting through the roof, the problem has become more acute due to the new work-from-home lifestyle. The sedentary lifestyle, uncertainty, lack of a work-life balance, and increased work pressure that are inevitably concomitant with work-from-home all combine to lead to an increased risk of hypertension.

Hypertension is another name of high blood pressure. The major contributors to this problem are stress, and an anxiety filled lifestyle that is devoid of holistic wellness practices like physical workouts, healthy diet, mental and emotional health interventions, and lack of effective financial planning. Add to it a lack of early awareness of medication further aggravates the issue.

Hypertension is very often asymptomatic, and it’s first appearance can potentially be with a life–threatening event like a stroke or acute heart failure. This is why it has often been referred to as the silent killer. Therefore, our approach to it has to be necessarily preventative, and focus on overall wellness and positive lifestyle changes to avert this danger.

Corporates are fast waking up to this reality and biting the bullet. Every company worth their might is now eager to offer employee wellbeing as a key value proposition. Hypertension cannot be taken for granted, and lifestyle change by embracing wellness as a part of the culture of the company and community is the best bet to avoid a wide scale hypertension epidemic. A proactive approach to tackling hypertension would not only lead to a healthier workforce, but a more productive one as well. it is practically and financially prudent for companies to invest in the overall wellness of their workers for long term benefits.

[The authoris Founder and CEO, GALF (GALF is a holistic wellness aggregator with proprietary MyGALF wellness ecosystem covering all crucial aspects of holistic wellbeing including mental, emotional, physical, nutritional, social, and financial aspects.) The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.]