Tamil Nadu adds all-time high 20,768 new COVID-19 cases; 153 deaths push toll to 14,346

The number of samples tested stood at 1,43,083
Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported a all-time high of 20,768 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 12,07,112 while the death toll rose to 14,346 with 153 fatalities
According to the Health department, recoveries mounted to 10,72,322 Sunday with 17,576 patients being discharged, leaving 1,20,444 active cases.
The number of samples tested stood at 1,43,083, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,29,56,942.
Tamil Nadu had breached the 10,000 cases mark on April 18, by adding 10,723 new infections.
