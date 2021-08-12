Healthtech startup Pristyn Care poised for growth, completes 40,000 surgeries with 1 MN patient interactions

In tier 2 cities and towns as well, Pristyn Care offers modern technology to treat diseases thus ensuring that advanced surgical technology is available for patients across India.

A Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global backed surgery focused healthcare brand, Pristyn Care, recently hit a milestone of 40,000 surgeries with 1 million patient interactions. Founded in 2018, the company has grown from two doctors to 300 and from three founders to 1200+ Pristynians.

In under three years since its inception, Pristyn Care has raised US$81 million with investments from investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird, GreenOaks, and Epiq Capital. In April this year, the company raised $53mn in Series D round led by Tiger Global.

Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care said on future expansion plans, “We aim to 5X the business in the next two years. This will include new disease lines (currently 50), new doctors & surgeons (currently 300) and new cities & towns (currently 30). In FY 22 (April ‘21 to March ‘22) alone, the team is expected to complete 60,000 surgeries with 1mn interactions.”

In India, the medical services are at par with the best in the world, however, even with the best infrastructure, patients and their families may often find themselves following multiple steps to get the best surgical treatment. Here, Pristyn Care also ensures cost transparency which helped patients make an aware choice. In tier 2 cities and towns as well, Pristyn Care offers modern technology to treat diseases thus ensuring that advanced surgical technology is available for patients across India.

Pristyn Care has adopted the most advanced treatments available in the country over time and have been able to provide access to tertiary cities, performing surgeries in over 30 cities for 50+ diseases using advanced medical technologies such as Laser, Laparoscopy, Microdebriders, Lasik etc. Advanced medical technologies such as Laser of diode 1470nm is used in performing anorectal diseases, Vascular disease, Urology procedures. Cosmetic Gynaecology treatments are done for intimate health and hygiene using diode and advanced CO2 Lasers. Gallbladder stones are treated with miniport laparoscopy and that of kidney stone is done using flexible ureteroscopes with the technique of Holmium Lasers.

Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care said, “Technology is at the heart of Pristyn Care. A team of 100+ engineers work tirelessly to ensure a seamless patient care experience. Apart from laser and Laparoscopy among others, we keep introducing newer technologies whenever it is scalable. The medical technology and the high-level consumables used by the 300+ expert doctors of our team to perform minimally invasive surgeries are the most advanced in the country.”

Pristyn Care offers surgeries for 50+ diseases like Anorectal Surgery: Piles, Fissure, Fistula & other Ano-rectal diseases, Abdominal Surgery: Gallstone, Hernia, Advanced Laparoscopic surgeries, Vascular Surgery: Varicose Veins / Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) / Embolization, Urology Surgeries: Phimosis, Kidney Stones, Urinary complaints, Ophthalmology Surgeries: Cataract and Lasik, Aesthetics Surgery: Gynecomastia (Male Breasts) and multiple other, Orthopedics Surgery: Knee & Hip replacement and similar, Gynaecology & IVF: Mother & Child Care, Cosmetic Laser Treatments, IVF and ENT, Head & Neck Surgery: Rhinoplasty, Sinus, OSA and other ENT.

Apart from this, Pristyn Care offers a variety of solutions keeping patient’s needs as the first priority. Personal Care Buddy is one such solution where a person is assigned to help patient have a hassle-free experience. This person takes care of all the paperwork and guides the patients through every step of the surgery journey.

Dr. Garima Sawhney, Co-founder, Pristyn Care commenting on the seamless end to end services provided by the brand said, “We focus on minimally invasive surgeries and have created a unique full-stack healthcare service model. While the patient is treated by expert Pristyn Care doctors, using the latest technologies, we provide end-to-end support and help the patient with a smooth service experience including insurance approvals, hospital admission, cab pick-up & drop and everything part of the patient care journey.”

Talking about the next phase of growth and challenges, Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh further added, “One key challenge in a distributed ecosystem is achieving scale at the same level of quality. We have been aware of this challenge since our initial days and have been quick to implement technology to solve it. Pristyn Care has built an entire in-house technology stack that tracks every step of a patient journey including patient-doctor appointments to surgery day requirements, which has also enabled the health tech startup to eliminate the challenge of the end-to-end service – filling up forms, hospital admissions & discharge and other processes – the technology has ensured offering a seamless experience to the patients.”

Aside from this, Pristyn Care’s medical directorate team ensures that the doctors are upskilled and updated on the latest medical advancements around the world.

During the first and second COVID-19 wave, the company saw a 70% dip in business, however, was quickly able to leverage tech and launch the ‘Single Visit Safe Surgery’ initiative for patients who could not delay their surgeries due to the severity of their medical condition. This initiative ensured that patients’ visits to hospitals were minimized by enabling on-call/video doctor’s consultations, at-home paperless insurance approvals, contactless hospital admission and other digital pathways.

The company also provided training sessions to hospital staff on COVID-19 safety measures, selected hospitals that had separate buildings for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. In the first pandemic wave, Pristyn Care delivered COVID-19 essentials such as masks and sanitisers.

During the second wave, the healthcare startup was well prepared to overcome all obstacles. To support the community at large, COVID-19 treatment centres in Gurgaon and Bangalore were opened. In light of the pandemic, Pristyn Care enabled teleconsultations to help patients get answers to their questions from the comfort of their homes, much before they come for the surgery.