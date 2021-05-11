Even after vaccination, 1 in 7 hospital staff infected with COVID-19, reveals a study

During the time of study, 113 of the total 123 employees of the hospital were vaccinated.

As soon as the vaccination use was approved by officials in India, the first move was to give immunity to healthcare workers across the country. The first phase of vaccination drive started on January 16 this year was just for inoculation of all healthcare workers as well as other frontline workers. However, four months into vaccination, reports of some doctors across the country have surfaced indicating infection among the healthcare workers.

A small-scale study was conducted among healthcare workers at a private hospital in Delhi where “breakthrough” infections were found. The occurrence was recorded at 13.3 per cent, which is 1 among 7 healthcare workers, a report by The IE citing a study conducted on healthcare workers from Fortis Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology. The report has been published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews.

The study revolved around breakthrough cases. To be sure, breakthrough cases can be defined as the ones where people are infected with the novel Coronavirus even after taking the COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has highlighted that there are incidences where COVID-19 cases have emerged after inoculation either with Covaxin or Covishield, however, the number has remained low.

During the time of study, 113 of the total 123 employees of the hospital were vaccinated. The number includes doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, nutritionists and maintenance workers. Around 15 workers among these were found symptomatic for Covid-19 infections, not more than fortnight after the administration of the second dose.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of the healthcare facility said that apart from one worker (who was hospitalised), 14 healthcare workers diagnosed with breakthrough infection showed mild Covid- 19 symptoms. According to Misra, areas of ‘breakthrough’ infections need more research and clarity, albeit should become a prime area of research for vaccinations.

While those symptomatic are experiencing mild symptoms post vaccination, a major concern is regarding those healthcare workers, who are asymptomatic. It’s the asymptomatic healthcare workers that are feared to be carriers of the virus.