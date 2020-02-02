Coronavirus fails to scare Indian students brought back from Wuhan — Watch their dance at Haryana quarantine facility

Coronavirus, which originated from China, has spread to many countries such as India, the Philippines and South Korea. (ITBP/Twitter)

Deadly coronavirus outbreak has put the world on a health emergency, but it has failed to scare the Indian students who were brought back from China’s Wuhan on Saturday. The Indian government has evacuated hundreds of students from China’s Wuhan — the city where the lethal virus was identified first — and has kept them at two separate locations, Manesar in Haryana and Chhawla Camp in New Delhi.

In a 16-second clip put out by news agency ANI, students can be seen dancing at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar. Tweeting the video on its official handle, ANI reported that the Indian students who had been brought back from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, were recorded dancing at the Indian Army’s quarantine facility where they are currently lodged in Haryana’s Manesar.

#WATCH Indian students who were brought back from Wuhan, China, dance at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana, where they are currently lodged. #Coronavirus (Source – Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/tGDCTO0cNX — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Indian Army has created a facility near Manesar for quarantine of approximately 300 students who have arrived from Wuhan. Another facility has been created by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Chhawla Camp in the national capital. ITBP stated that over 400 people have arrived at its Chhawla facility. “Total 300 people reached this forenoon to Chhawla facility of ITBP. Today’s arrival also includes 7 persons from the Maldives. With this, the total number of persons taken from #China to ITBP Center stands 404. All possible care is extended,” the central armed police force said in a tweet.

Total 300 people reached this forenoon to Chhawla facility of ITBP. Today’s arrival also includes 7 persons from Maldives. With this, the total number of persons taken from #China to ITBP Center stands 404. All possible care being extended. #Wuhan #CORONAVIRUS#Himveers pic.twitter.com/ryY65aiVvh — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 2, 2020

Coronavirus, which originated from China, has spread to many countries such as India, the Philippines and South Korea.

Meanwhile, India has suspended E-visas for people of China and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China. In a series of tweets, the Indian embassy in Beijing said: “Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China.”

“Holders of already issued E-visas may note that these are no longer valid. All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, and the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities,” the Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted.