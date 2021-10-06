Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: India reports 18,833 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; Active cases decline to 2,46,687, lowest in 203 days

India has been reporting nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days.

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 6 Live Updates: It has been more than 18 months since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The virus is shrinking. Globally, Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to fall. According to WHO’s Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update last week, over 3.3 million new cases and over 55,000 new deaths were reported around the world during the week of 20-26 September 2021, a decrease of 10% as compared to the previous week for both cases and deaths. However, nearly 50 countries have been witnessing a surge in virus infections, which is a worry.

If we closely look at the surge pattern of Coronavirus infections, after every two months there is a downfall in the number of new cases. But it spikes again. The surge can be attributed to mutation. The other reasons could be seasonality or the ebbs and flows of mask-wearing and insufficient social distancing. However, the encouraging news is that the most serious forms of Covid-19 infections are also declining. Despite vaccine and other precautions like lockdowns and curfew, it seems, the Coronavirus is not going anytime soon, we people need to learn to live with it.

If not vaccine, the antiviral pill could be the answer. Australia on Tuesday said it will buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co’s experimental antiviral pill as the country battles the Covid-19 spike triggered by the Delta variant. If gets regulatory approval, Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19, experts said, could reduce the chances of dying or being hospitalised by more than 50% for people most at risk of contracting severe Covid-19. Molnupiravir capsules have to be taken twice a day for five days by adult patients for a course of 10. South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia are in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines is running a trial on the pill.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India has been improving. On Tuesday, India witnessed 18,346 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 209 days. The number of active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days. India has been reporting nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days.

