Cervical osteoarthritis can worsen during winters: Here’s how you can take care of it

By Dr. Ashutosh Jha

Cervical osteoarthritis occurs when the cervical spine breaks down due to impact or wear and tear and causes loss of fluid with shrinkage and stiffness in the spinal disks in the neck. This condition is very common among old people above the age of 60 years and can be very painful and risky. It can cause muscle spasms, and numbness in hands and other areas leading to difficulty in walking, bowel control, and balance.

Osteoarthritis can get worse with time and can cause disability if not treated on time. With heavy impact of winter, people who have cervical osteoarthritis are at risk of experiencing severe neck and shoulder pain. Winters can also trigger the condition in young people who might have some neck or shoulder pain. Therefore, it is important to take care in the winter to avoid and manage cervical osteoarthritis.

Here are some ways to take care during winter season:

Adequate diagnosis and rest: Many people tend to ignore their symptoms of neck stiffness, headaches, and pain in the shoulder and arms and keep continuing their daily activities as usual. This can quickly lead to further damage to the spine and cause long-lasting damage. The pain and symptoms are further intensified in the cold weather. Therefore, people must get diagnosed on time and get plenty of rest to recover.

Medications for pain: Some medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be taken for pain and swelling that gets worse in the winter season. Any medicine must only be taken only after consulting with a medical practitioner.

Physical therapy: Regular warm-up and neck exercises are very helpful in managing cervical osteoarthritis. Winters usually lead to a decrease in physical activity, therefore people must incorporate regular exercise in their daily routine.

Dressing up for the weather: People must wear warm clothes when they go out and not let their body temperature fluctuate too much. Moreover, using a warm compress in painful areas of the back and shoulder help in reducing inflammation and pain.

Maintain a good lifestyle: A bad posture in everyday life is a major cause of cervical disorders. With today's long work hours and stagnant lifestyle, people are not able to give enough rest to their muscles and bones. Therefore, they must ensure to take quick breaks between work hours and do some stretching.

Diagnosis and Treatment

People who experience back pain, shoulder pain, muscular numbness, and stiffness in the neck can get a diagnosis by undergoing electromyography (EMG), to measure the activity in muscles and a nerve conduction study to test the efficiency of nerves. Treatment includes medication, physiotherapy, and in rare cases surgery. Surgery can help to remove any discs or spurs that are causing pressure and complications in the spine.

(The author is a Consultant – Orthopedics, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)