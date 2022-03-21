‘Growing focus on health and wellness products as a response to the pandemic’

The beauty industry is finally waking up to its impact on the environment. Every ingredient, raw material, manufacturing practice, and delivery mechanism are being scrutinized to ensure that it does not add to the planet’s burden.

Additionally, the impact of COVID-19 on the beauty and wellness industry was manifold. Several brands are focusing on strengthening their digital presence to reach their consumers. A conscious shift towards wellness and a heightened need for products to boost health have been witnessed as people are more concerned with their immunity and overall health and wellness. In a conversation with the FinancialExpress.com, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame India's Vice President & Head of South Asia & MD, Frederic Widell talked about the latest beauty and wellness trends and Oriflame's efforts towards women empowerment and sustainability in Industry. Excerpts:

What is the Impact of Covid-19 on the beauty & wellness industry? What was Oriflame’s USP during Covid?



The impact of COVID-19 on the beauty and wellness industry was manifold. In terms of reaching customers, several brands, including Oriflame, strengthened their digital presence. Oriflame displayed how beautifully a direct selling brand can transform into a social selling brand. While we were already active across digital platforms, we created a massive digital presence and provided our brand partners all the tools required to succeed in their online businesses. While pivoting our approach to selling, we also understood how the demand for wellness products was skyrocketing. People are actively interested in filling the nutritional gaps in their lives while also strengthening their immunity. It is for this reason that we are focusing our energies on Oriflame’s wellness category. With products that are inspired by nature and powered by science, we are well on our way to helping people achieve their holistic beauty and wellness goals.



What’s your take on sustainability in the Beauty Industry? How is the industry becoming earth-friendly?



For over a decade Oriflame has been systematically reducing its impact on nature, which holds a very special place in its heart. With this love and commitment towards nature, the brand has identified and understood its impacts on the world around us – within Oriflame’s own operations and along its entire value chain. From this foundation, Oriflame built a holistic sustainability strategy with a focus on Climate, Water & Forest.

Oriflame uses 100% natural-origin exfoliants like almond shells in their scrub products that do not pollute the earth’s oceans. It also chooses to use biodegradable ingredients in its Love Nature rinse-off products and masks. Its manufacturing units recycle and reuse water, while rainwater harvesting is practiced diligently.

Oriflame believes in a different and unique idea of beauty. Beauty by Sweden is not just about how you look, about feeling beautiful and acting beautifully. Oriflame has achieved a 76% absolute reduction in GHG emissions since 2010. It has used 100% renewable electricity at all Oriflame operated sites since 2018.

Oriflame has planted 6 million trees and protected them in reforestation projects. In 2020, 99% of its paper, board packaging and catalogues came from credible, certified sources. In doing so, the brand is reducing CO2 emissions while allowing individuals to breathe free in the fresh air.



Can you also shed light on changing consumer behavior and habits in the beauty industry in recent times?



We are seeing customers’ preferences evolve. People are more concerned with their immunity and overall health and wellness. There has been a conscious shift towards wellness and a heightened need for products that can boost their health. Wellness supplements have seen a skyrocketing demand from our consumers, and we are responding by developing top-notch wellness offerings, which are inspired by nature & powered by science.



How do you define the Indian market as compared to other global markets in terms of meeting consumers’ expectations? Also, what’s your marketing strategy in India?



The new-age consumers across the globe and in India are now putting a great emphasis on natural ingredients. They are looking for products that are safe and efficacious. At Oriflame, we go to great lengths to ensure that we offer world-class products that are safe and reliable, 100% free from GMOs – good for you and good for the planet.

In terms of product trends, we have seen a growing focus on health and wellness products, as a response to the pandemic. While beauty is at the heart of Oriflame, we are committed to introducing more health and wellness products to meet the burgeoning consumer demand.

Now, as digital platforms become more popular than ever, the brand has displayed just how beautifully a direct selling brand can transform into a social selling brand. We continue to empower our brand partners with all the tools they need to thrive as social entrepreneurs: through digital events, online sessions with experts, e-learning courses, and webinars. This affords a chance to network with mentors, connect with customers, and grow as entrepreneurs – In this digital age.

Swedish beauty brand Oriflame India’s Vice President & Head of South Asia & MD, Frederic Widell

How has Oriflame used its existing relationship with its customers to take the plunge into the world of wellness?

We are a social selling brand that operates with brand partners who have their own independent businesses. As we identified wellness as a fast-growing category, we decided to introduce products in this space to help our brand partners create an even stronger business. While we are known for beauty products, new-age customers understand that health contributes to beauty in a big way. This is the idea behind our plunge into the world of wellness.

Moreover, in our business, 90% of our brand partners are women. And, we understand that women play a critical role in decision making for households. We understood that to ensure that wellness offerings enter the household, it will need to be through the women of the house, be it mothers, wives or daughters. Thus, our existing business model contributed significantly to our foray into health and wellness.



How Oriflame is reinventing the business of beauty while empowering women?



The commitment towards improving the quality of life for people comes from the very opportunity that Oriflame creates. With zero investment or fees, women can create their own businesses and fulfil their dreams. Women form an integral part of Oriflame’s journey in India. It presents them with a unique, self-actualizing business opportunity— allowing them to earn, build their own business, travel around the world, meet new people and be part of a fun, caring, and friendly global community. Our commitment towards women empowerment also shines through our long-standing association of 16 years with Deepalaya, Oriflame has supported the education of more than 9000 girls at the Deepalaya schools in Okhla and the Nuh district in Haryana. Furthermore, Oriflame has helped Deepalaya to construct a three-story school building, in Nuh, one of the most backward districts of Haryana. This school will support in providing education to over 3000 children in the coming years.