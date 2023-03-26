Online gaming has become a lucrative profession in India, with many gamers making a significant amount of money through their skills and popularity.

Gamers in India earn money through live streaming their gameplay on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. These gamers often have large followings and can earn money through sponsorships, donations, and ad revenue. Another way that people earn money through online gaming in India is by participating in tournaments and competitions.

There are several online gamers in India who have made a fortune through their gaming skills and have become some of the richest gamers in the country. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at some of India’s highest-earning online gamers.

CarryMinati

CarryMinati, the online gaming alias of Ajey Nagar, a popular Indian gamer, YouTuber, and content creator. CarryMinati gained fame for his humorous and sarcastic commentary on gameplay videos, as well as for his roasting videos.

CarryMinati started his YouTube channel in 2014, where he initially posted gameplay videos and walkthroughs. However, he soon gained popularity for his humorous commentary and started creating videos where he would roast other YouTubers and public figures. His videos became viral and he quickly amassed a large following on YouTube.

CarryMinati’s sarcastic and irreverent style has become his trademark, and he has since become one of the most well-known content creators in India. He often creates videos on topics ranging from gaming to social issues, and his commentary is known for its sharp wit and biting humor. CarryMinati, in 2023, has a net worth of approximately Rs 32 crore.

Dynamo

Dynamo Gaming is the online gaming alias of Aditya Sawant, a popular Indian gamer and content creator. Dynamo, just like Mortal, gained popularity for his skills in playing the game PUBG Mobile and has since become one of the most well-known gaming personalities in India.

Dynamo started his gaming career as a hobby while studying engineering. However, his passion for gaming led him to pursue it as a full-time career. He gained significant attention for his skills in playing PUBG Mobile, where he often showcases his strategic gameplay and impressive reflexes. Reportedly, Dynamo, aka Aditya, commands a net worth of Rs 23 crore.

Aside from his gaming skills, Dynamo is also known for his entertaining and engaging content. He often creates vlogs and video content on his YouTube channel, where he interacts with his audience, provides tips and tricks for playing games, and shares his personal experiences.

Mortal

Naman Mathur, more commonly known as Mortal, is a popular Indian esports player and streamer. Mortal gained fame for his skills in playing the game PUBG Mobile and has since become one of the most popular gaming personalities in India.

Mortal started his gaming career as a casual gamer, playing games like Call of Duty and FIFA. However, he gained significant attention for his skills in playing PUBG Mobile, where he quickly rose to the top of the Indian gaming scene. Mortal’s aggressive playing style and exceptional aim made him a feared opponent in the game.



As per reports, his net worth is estimated to be over Rs 16 crore.

Total Gaming

Total Gaming, also known as Ajju Bhai, is a well-known Indian gaming YouTuber hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is the most subscribed Indian gaming YouTuber and is known for his expertise in playing various games. Apart from his gaming career, he works as a software developer, freelancer, and ‘growth hacker’ in Surat, Gujarat. He is skilled in multiple programming languages, including PHP and JavaScript.

Total Gaming started playing smartphone games such as Clash of Clans in 2015. He then switched to playing Garena Free Fire in 2018 after noticing its rising popularity in India. He later transitioned to playing games on his computer.

Despite having over 3 million Instagram followers, Total Gaming prefers to stay anonymous on the internet and has never revealed his true identity to his fans. Ajay’s net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 15 crore.

Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz, also known as Ujjwal Chaurasia, is a prominent Indian YouTuber based in New Delhi who has gained a massive following in the gaming world thanks to his GTA V series. With 32.2 million subscribers, he is one of the most popular Indian gaming YouTubers.

Ujjwal’s love for video games started at an early age, and he was a passionate fan of Snow Bros, which he first played at his brother’s house. As he grew older, his interest shifted to GTA: Vice City, a game that allowed players to have complete control over their actions within the game world.

Techno Gamerz’s passion for gaming was evident from a young age, and his dedication to his channel paid off on January 6, 2019, when he reached the milestone of 100,000 subscribers. Since then, he has continued to create engaging content for his viewers, becoming one of the most successful Indian gaming YouTubers. In 2023, reports suggest that Ujjwal has a net worth of Rs 15 crore.