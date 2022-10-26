Dirtiest man in the world’ dies a few months after taking first bath in decades

An Iranian man who was considered to be the “dirtiest man in the world” has passed away. Aged 94, the man had not taken a bath for more than five decades.

According to the New York Post, the Iranian man was named ‘Amou Haji’ by the villagers. He died on Sunday in Dejgah. An Iran-based news agency, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), reported that Haji had avoided taking bath over fears of “getting sick”.

For the first time in several decades, villagers persuaded him to give him a bath. However, not long after, Haji fell ill and died.

Amou Haji had lived in an open brick hut made by villagers to prevent him from sleeping in a hole in the ground. His eccentricities were reportedly attributed to his emotional struggles when he was a youth. An article in the Tehran Times in 2014 said that Amou chose to eat porcupine instead of fresh food. He also smoked a pipe of animal feces.

A documentary film titled, “The Strange Life of Amou Haji”, was made about his life in 2013. Haji didn’t have any family.

