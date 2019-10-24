Dhanteras Shopping: Here’s what you should buy this Dhanteras as per your Zodiac sign

Dhanteras 2019: We all explore markets on this day to get the best things for our homes.

By Acharya Anand

Dhanteras, the festival of wealth, is one of the most auspicious days for buying new things and it falls just two days before Diwali. Dhanteras is known for buying gold and also other things as it is considered an auspicious day to worship for good health and money. We all explore markets on this day to get the best things for our homes. But, do you have any idea that buying things as per your zodiac sign can reap rich benefits in the long run as compared just to buying random things? Here are few ideas for shopping this Dhanteras as per your zodiac sign and to make it more wealthy and special.

Also Read | Happy Dhanteras 2019: Check wishes, images, WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages, quotes, greetings, wallpapers

Aries: People of this zodiac will get benefits by purchasing electronics goods, instruments.

Taurus: The lord of this zodiac is Venus. Venus is a fickle planet and the Moon is high in this sign. So, buying beauty materials, perfumes, and silver is the perfect option for Taurus people.

Gemini: The lord of this sign is Mercury. It would be beneficial for Gemini people to invest in gold. Apart from this, trading, buying or investing in brass, cloth, worship materials, musical instruments, etc., will be beneficial for them.

Cancer: The lord of Cancer is Moon. These people are successful in business as well as a job. So, for them buying silver, modern equipment, children’s toys or investing in finance companies are the ideal choice to get more and more growth in their career.

Leo: Sun is the lord of this sign. Investing in gold will be beneficial for these people and also other options are perfume and electronics items. These people can also invest in shares and real estate business on this day as it will be monetarily beneficial for them.

Virgo: The owner of this sign is Mercury. For Mercury people nothing is a better option than investing in gold for good wealth.

Libra: Libra and Taurus people can buy same things as the lord of both the signs is Venus. These people can opt for buying beauty materials, perfumes, and silver as these are the ideal choice for them.

Scorpio: The lord of this zodiac is Mars. These people can get benefit from investing or buying land, houses, shops, farming, cement, gems, minerals, farming, and medical equipment.

Sagittarius: The master of this zodiac is Jupiter or Guru which is a planet for benefiting traders. Especially gold and jewelry, gems, and silver will benefit them if they buy it or invest in it.

Capricorn: Lord of this sign is Saturn. These people will get benefit from buying iron, steel, cable, oil of all types, food items, electronics goods, instruments, minerals, steel.

Aquarius: Saturn is also the lord of this sign and should understand it like Capricorn. People of this zodiac can invest their money in buying a thing in metals like iron, steel, things like cable, oil of all types, food items, electronics goods, instruments, minerals, steel.

Pisces: The master of this zodiac is Guru and as I discussed above Guru is a planet for benefiting traders. So Pisces and Dhanu people can invest especially in gold and jewelry, gems, and silver to get a beneficial result whether they want to buy or invest in it.

(The author is founder of Astromata, Bangalore. Views expressed are personal.)