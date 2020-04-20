COVID-19: Top 3 immunity boosting concoctions to enjoy at home

Ginger is used to intensify agni (digestive fire), and naturally detoxify the digestive tract.

By Nmami Agarwal

COVID-19: With the sudden wave of fear of coronavirus, all of us have become cautious about our hygiene and our sneezing and coughing behaviour, we should also pay little attention to enhancing our immunity and what’s a better way to start from your kitchen. Guess what? Your grandma was right and there are reasons why we’d try ‘dadimaa ke nuskhe’ for everything at least once.

Here are a few concoction options to dive in and give a twist to your regular routine to enjoy good immunity:

The gingery drink

Ingredients: Ginger, black pepper, cinnamon

Ginger is used to intensify agni (digestive fire), and naturally detoxify the digestive tract. It helps in the removal of toxins and promoting blood circulation to help open up sinuses. Black pepper contains Vitamin C and enriches immunity. Cinnamon is a spice which is a great source of antioxidants.

Method: Take a cup of warm to hot (not boiling) water. Add a stick of cinnamon and let it simmer in for a minute. Chop up about an inch thick of freshly peeled ginger. For 2 minutes, let the ginger steep in the water. Splash in a dash of black pepper and drink it up.

Try the lemon grass tonic

Ingredients: Carom seeds (ajwain), turmeric, and lemongrass

Turmeric, rich in anti-inflammatory properties, has an active compound called curcumin, which is known to have benefits on immunity. Trace amounts of vitamin A in lemon grass boosts immunity and helps fight cancer. Carom seeds are anti-inflammatory and aids in digestion and acts as a good immunity booster.

Method: Add carom seeds and few leaves of lemon grass to hot water and let it come to a boil. Let it stay for two minutes. Lastly add turmeric and stir well. It’s ready!

Honey it up

Ingredients: Honey, garlic, cumin seeds

Garlic is a powerful immune booster that is used as a cure for everything from flu, colds to cancer. Honey has antibacterial, antifungal and anti-viral properties. The allicin compound is released in garlic only by chewing and breaking the garlic up so make sure to add whole garlic and chew it up

Method: Add a pinch of cumin seeds to hot water and let it stay for 2 minutes. Peel a clove of garlic separately. Mince, crush, chop, press or slice the garlic clove into smaller pieces. Let the garlic rest for a duration of 10-15 minutes to activate the enzymes. Add 1/2 tablespoon of raw honey onto a spoon.

Word of caution: Make sure not to follow every concoction tip which is forwarded on messages or videos on social media. Follow those who are recommended by qualified nutritionists or have an authentic source.

Over to you

Did you know that your kitchen holds all the solutions to boost your immunity? Now, you cannot refuse from the fact that it is true gold that resides just beside you and has the power to save you and give that superman boost to your immune system.

Remember to not panic buy these items and try looking for healthy alternatives or items that are handy at kitchen pantry.

The author is Founder, Nmami Life. Views expressed are the author’s own.