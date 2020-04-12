Beating the blues: Learn a new skill

This online platform is built specifically to teach everything related to movie production and filmmaking.

With lunch, weekend plans, pub visits, etc, on hold for now, there seems to be ample time on one’s hand. If you have had enough of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar, now is probably the best time to learn a new skill or two. With universities shut and workplaces having annouced work-from-home, life can get monotonous. To break that monotony, there are many apps and upskilling platforms that can help you learn a skill and earn a certificate too for it, all while being confined within the four walls of your home.

Have you always wanted to learn a new language, but never got the time? Well, it’s your time now. Language learning app Duolingo enables users to learn a whole host of languages from French and Spanish to German and Mandarin. A test will help the user to figure out whether or not their language skills need touching up, while the app’s mini stories will test the reading and listening comprehension. And if you miss classes on the app, it will give you a stern reminder too.

UpGrad, an online platform that offers educational services, consists of a range of programmes that include digital marketing, product management, entrepreneurship, data analytics, data-driven management and digital technology management. UpGrad offers industry insights and student support services, equipping the user with both practical and theoretical knowledge. Professionals, too, can study about open-source tools and libraries, Python, databases, SQL, data visualisation, data analysis and machine learning.

Another way to break through the language barrier is being provided by Google Chrome’s extension Language Learning with Netflix that boasts of an impressive catalogue of movies and television series in a variety of different languages. Binge watch content on-screen with subtitles to brush up your language skills.

With colleges and classes on hold till the lockdown, people can now make use of the time and ace in other courses. Coursera, an online learning platform and app, works with many top universities and other organisations to offer online courses, specialisations and degrees in a variety of subjects, such as engineering, data science, machine learning, mathematics, business, computer science, digital marketing, humanities, journalism, medicine, biology, social sciences and a lot more.

Another learning app Udacity is a global learning platform that connects education to jobs and provides students with skills to advance careers. Udacity Nanodegree programmes provide credentials, earned through a series of online courses and projects, in an array of subjects from self-driving cars and AI to data science and digital marketing. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global employer-partners, including Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to close on the talent gaps.

The app Simplilearn has turned out to be the world’s leading certification training provider. This platform provides online training in disciplines such as cyber security, cloud computing, project management, digital marketing, among others. In a world where technologies and practices are changing rapidly, demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply, Simplilearn aids individual users with high-quality online courses, free learning resources such as articles, webinars, ebooks, etc, catering to the individual’s career needs.

Not just apps, but social media, too, is aiding those at home to learn new skills. Social media platform Isolation Art School is designed to inspire people to get creative while at home. Instagram account Isolation Art School is filled with easy-to-follow tutorials and home school projects to keep users entertained. The account enables individuals to let their creative geniuses run wild while sitting at home.

Good news for all the film buffs out there, as there’s finally an online platform designed just for you. If you have ever wanted to learn filmmaking or the art of cinema production, Masterclass is the place to go. This online platform is built specifically to teach everything related to movie production and filmmaking. And here’s the best part: you get to learn from some of the biggest names in the movie industry. Budding directors from around the world can spend time with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Danny Elfman, as they teach things starting from working with actors to the importance of sound design. The video lessons by these greats are the way to go.

So the next time you are bored and have nothing to do, just pick up the phone and upskill yourself. It’s that easy folks.