Ambrosia Organic Farm: The motivating story about India’s first organic company

With growing consciousness, people are opting for organic options. In 1993, a London-based couple, David Gower and Michaela Kelemen started Ambrosia Organic Farm in Goa. They were so impressed by the culture that they wanted to set up an organic farm in India. They met a 16-year-old boy Janardan Khorate, who was passionate and determined. They were influenced by him and handed over the project to him in 2008.

Khorate is now popularly known as Saladbaba. He had seen his parents struggle for basic necessities and wanted to change things. “I am grateful to God for blessing me with two sets of parents: first my Indian parents and second, David and Michaela,” he said.

Ever since he took over, Ambrosia Organic Farm managed to grow tremendously and is now a venture of Rs 40 crores that started with just Rs 10 lakhs.

“We run two schools at the Maharashtra-Goa border where children get everything free in school. We have connected orphanage schools across Goa and provide them with food and clothes,” shared Saladbaba.

He has also been helping kids – Children of farmers receive 20 per cent of Ambrosia Organic Farm’s revenues for their education. Khorate also works with several orphanage homes in Goa to deliver nutritious meals and clothing to children.