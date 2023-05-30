WWDC 2023: Top hardware announcements to expect at Apple’s ‘biggest’ worldwide developers conference in years

As the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 approaches, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans around the globe eagerly await the unveiling of the latest hardware innovations from the tech giant.

Apple is expected to make some big announcements this year. There are talks that this year’s WWDC could be more than the software. Here are some of the hardware announcements that industry analysts and experts predict will steal the spotlight at this year’s WWDC.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

The star of the show will likely be Apple’s first-ever mixed reality headset called Reality Pro. The long-awaited headset will offer both augmented and virtual reality experiences to its user.

The Reality Pro headset is expected to be a premium device with talks that it could be priced around $3000. The device will don high-level specs including a new three-display configuration with two 4K Micro-LED panels. The device is expected to look like a ski-google largely made up of fabric, aluminium and glass making it a lightweight device.

ALSO READ l WWDC 2023 roundup: Everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman details that Apple MR headset will have a curved screen on the front and speakers on the sides. The device is expected to come with an external battery pack which can be charged using Type-C cable and will connect to the headset with a proprietary cable.

The upcoming Reality Pro is also tipped to come with an external display that will reflect the user’s facial expressions. There are also reports that Apple has developed a whole new operating system for the headset called xrOS.

15-inch MacBook Air

There are talks that Apple could introduce a bigger sibling to 13-inch MacBook Air 2022. Many top analysts including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming Chi-Kuo have said that Apple could unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air this year equipped with M2 processor inside.

Avi Greengart from Techsponential predicts that the new 15-inch MacBook Air could be priced between $1,299 and $1,499. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicts that Apple could offer two CPU options for MacBook Air- M2 and M2 Pro. Display analyst Ross Young believes that the new MacBook Air will not replace the current model and instead alongside as one of its variants.

Mark Gurman in his latest report has predicted that Apple could expand its trade-in program for three new Mac models on WWDC hinting that Apple could announce new Macs at the conference.

New Mac Pro

The MacBook Pro lineup is due for an update, and WWDC 2023 might just be the perfect platform for Apple to showcase its latest development. There are talks that Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with in-house silicon chips. While the company has been mostly silent on any updates on this, we can expect some major announcement at WWDC 2023 related to this.

Apple has confirmed WWDC23 will take place online from June 5 through 9 at 10:30PM IST. “The packed week of events and activities will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS,” company wrote in an official blog post.

The WWDC keynote by Apple will be live streamed on both their official website and YouTube channel. Apple also gives you an option to watch prerecorded version of the event on its YouTube channel in case you missed the live event.