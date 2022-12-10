WhatsApp to bring Message Yourself feature to Windows after mobile, report says

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for Windows which will allow users to message themselves. It is called ‘Message Yourself’ that will let users send messages on their own account which include reminders, to-do lists, pictures, audio files, documents.

It will apparently be made available to desktop beta users (via WABetaInfo) in Windows 2.2248.2.0 update. The Microsoft store will allow to avail this beta WhatsApp feature wherein users can message their own contact number. The self-chat can also be pinned and archived. Similar features are available on other messaging platforms like Signal has ‘Note to Self’, Slack has ‘Jot Something Down’ and Telegram has ‘Saved Messages’.

This is how this feature can be used. Upon updating the application, a separate chat that says “You” will reflect on the screens. First, open WhatsApp and create a new chat, your own contact will be visible on top of the list, then click on your number and then start messaging yourself.

It will be interesting to see this feature come to life as it seems like it can help WhatsApp users in a lot of ways. This can help users save important messages and access them in one place. Earlier, to do the same users had to star messages which can be saved upon long pressing a message, upon which a dialogue box appears which gives the option of starring a message that gets saved in a separate folder which is accessible on clicking the three dots on the top right corner of the app. Also some users could earlier message themselves using the app’s ‘click to chat; feature through wa.me URL to self-chat. But this upcoming feature will ease out the process and cut down the extra work that users did to keep important messages to themselves.

WhatsApp recently rolled out Message Yourself feature for mobile.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp to bring ‘view once’ feature to texts after photos and videos, report says